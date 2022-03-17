UNI advances in NIT

(St. Louis, MO) UNI went on the road Wednesday night and picked up an 80-68 victory over St. Louis. The Panthers used a 20-0 2nd half run to take control.

AJ Green and Trae Berhow combined to make 11 of the team’s 16 3-pointers. Green finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Berhow posted 18 points and 7 rebounds. Noah Carter had 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists.

UNI improves to 20-11 on the season and will face the winner of BYU/Long Beach State in the next round.