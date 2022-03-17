ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undermine or enhance? GOP at work to revamp tax cut

By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
 1 day ago

PHOENIX — Key Republican lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey are moving to undermine the scheduled public vote on last year's $1.9 billion tax cut. That's not officially the goal of a planned special legislative session. Instead, it is to replace that package with an even bigger tax cut and have whatever...

