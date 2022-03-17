ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Embattled Chelsea beats Lille to reach CL quarters

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch remains uncertain about Chelsea's future, but for now the reigning champion is through to the Champions League quarterfinals. U.S. international Christian Pulisic converted one of Chelsea’s rare chances and Cesar Azpilicueta added another goal Wednesday to help the embattled Premier League club progress with a 2-1 win at Lille, and...

LILLE vs. CHELSEA (0-2) Turmoil is engulfing Chelsea as it tries to protect the two-goal lead against Lille to extend its Champions League title defense into the quarterfinals. The club is only able to operate under a British government license - after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned - and its ability to spend and generate cash is restricted. At least on the field, Chelsea seems unaffected by the uncertainty of a necessary sale of the club - with Thomas Tuchel keeping the Blues third in the Premier League. French champion Lille has rediscovered its defensive form recently - it played a fifth league game in a row without conceding a goal last week - but scoring has proved more problematic. Without the injured Renato Sanches, Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec is likely to give a starting role to American forward Tim Weah in a 4-4-2 system. 'œWe played well in the first leg. We shared the possession, but offensively, we were not dangerous enough. We need to be more clinical in their half," Gourvennec said.
