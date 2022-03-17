ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
Standard-Speaker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned memories of Pearl Harbor and the...

www.standardspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Times

At rally endorsing GOP candidates in South Carolina, Trump tells crowd he won 2020 election

Former President Trump is doubling down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden, telling a crowd in South Carolina he won the 2020 election. Mr. Trump made the assertion after telling a crowd of supporters in Florence, S.C., about a new state investigation in Wisconsin that found improprieties in the way the 2020 election was carried out in nursing homes and other residential facilities.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy