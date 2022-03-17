ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doug McDermott to miss rest of season

By HoopsHype
 1 day ago
Matthew Tynan: Spurs are saying Doug McDermott has a Grade 3 ankle sprain and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Quick write-up on McDermott expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to injury: projectspurs.com/doug-mcdermott…

-Spurs are a +3.2 pp/100 per CTG with Richardson in starting 5

– if Doug does miss rest of season, he finishes season as one of most efficient shooters on team – 7:43 PM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

JUST IN: Spurs announce Doug McDermott expected to miss rest of the regular season due to ankle injury. McDermott has played in 51 games, averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 42% from 3-point range in first season with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GAKiA6xYfy6:59 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Doug McDermott will miss the remainder of the regular season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, Spurs announced.

“He has been important the whole year,” Pop said. “We hate to lose him down the stretch when we are in the position we are in.” – 6:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Full update of McDermott from Spurs:

Grade 3 right ankle sprain

Expected to miss the rest of the regular season – 6:54 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Spurs forward Doug McDermott has suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and is expected to miss the rest of the season. – 6:54 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs are saying Doug McDermott has a Grade 3 ankle sprain and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. – 6:47 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Doug McDermott will miss the rest of the regular season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, Spurs say – 6:47 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“He’s going to be out for a while.” – Coach Pop says of Doug McDermott.

Per Spurs, McDermott is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a grade 3 ankle sprain – 6:46 PM

Paul Garcia: Doug McDermott is out for tonight’s game the Spurs say -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / March 11, 2022

Matthew Tynan: Spurs injury report for tomorrow night against the Kings: Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness) and Doug McDermott (right knee soreness) are both questionable. McDermott had been listed with the same designation prior to Monday’s game in Memphis but ended up playing. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / March 2, 2022

Paul Garcia: Coach Pop confirms Murray and McDermott are out. Pop says KBD isn’t supposed to play in B2Bs yet. Zach Collins might be available tomorrow per Pop -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / February 3, 2022

