Bulls vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Chicago Bulls (41-28) play against the Utah Jazz (26-26) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Chicago Bulls 110, Utah Jazz 125 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Caruso’s wrist is wrapped up during his post-game presser.
Alex says he experienced soreness throughout this game, but said that wasn’t a surprise given how “aggressive” his recovery timeline was to get back onto the court. Describes the soreness like a bruise. – 12:02 AM
Alex Caruso said his right wrist is sore but there’s “nothing wrong with it. It just gets banged up.” – 12:02 AM
“I’m not 100% … I’m not going to lie to you …” Caruso. – 12:01 AM
LIVE: Alex Caruso media availability following tonight’s game against the Jazz twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:01 AM
Caruso has his wrist wrapped with light tape. “It gets banged up a little bit. Nothing wrong with it. Just sore.” Caruso. – 12:01 AM
📹| What a battle. Let’s re-visit ⤵️
#TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/yTawLEYOCE – 11:57 PM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on having Donovan Mitchell’s support on a big night:
“It means I’m fitting in and that’s a good feeling to be a part of a winning team and a winning organization”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 11:50 PM
always epic, @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/OJr6BLBapL – 11:50 PM
Bulls’ remaining schedule is NOT easy pic.twitter.com/Bu4l8MkITY – 11:49 PM
Zach LaVine was limping at one point and that’s why Donovan pulled him for a bit. Donovan reiterated after the game that LaVine just has to manage the left knee. Nothing to see here. – 11:47 PM
Billy Donovan said he pulled Zach LaVine out slightly early after seeing the guard limping on his left knee. Made the decision when the Jazz were up by 17.
Zach didn’t tell Billy the knee was bothering him, but he felt it was necessary to pull the guard as a precaution. – 11:45 PM
Don broke Karl Malone’s record for points in a 3rd quarter 🕷
“We got a win against a really good team. We all showed up to play.”
#WalkoffInterview | @lhmauto pic.twitter.com/wUSFYnHF4e – 11:44 PM
Celtics are up 22 on Golden State and Steph is out for the rest of the game. Bulls are a No. 5 seed right now … as predicted in the Sun-Times preview from back in the fall. The Sun-Times DOES NOT regret the error! – 11:44 PM
Billy Donovan said he noticed Zach LaVine limping in fourth quarter vs. Jazz, which is why he pulled him from game before Bulls’ other starters (4:38 mark, Utah up 116-99)
He hasn’t spoken with Zach about it yet (so couldn’t say if he was in pain), but made executive decision – 11:43 PM
Good to have our @realsaltlake family in the building ❤️💛💙 pic.twitter.com/UGUhDFI7LD – 11:40 PM
Donovan Mitchell explodes in the 3rd quarter and NAW answers in the 4th twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:40 PM
Donovan rightly pointed out Bulls’ inability to control dribble penetration, particularly from Clarkson and Mitchell. Said that led to trapping and poor rotations for open 3-point shots or fouls. – 11:37 PM
Nothing Donovan seems concerned about, but just sore as Caruso builds the strength back up. – 11:35 PM
Billy Donovan on Alex Caruso, who favored his right wrist late in fourth quarter vs. Utah: “He’s sore right now.” – 11:34 PM
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso’s right wrist is “sore.” Emphasized that the bone is fully healed. – 11:34 PM
Donovan admitted that Caruso’s wrist was sore. – 11:34 PM
LIVE: Coach Billy Donovan media availability following tonight’s game against the Jazz twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:33 PM
Donovan-jersey number of scholarships to give out on a night he went OFF 🖤
#UtahJazzScholarship pic.twitter.com/jXtTuinioX – 11:31 PM
Final Numbers in Utah:
Zach: 33p/2r/5a/3s/1b
DeMar: 25p/5r/7a
Ayo: 15p/3r/6a/1s
Coby: 12p/1r/3a
Vooch: 10p/11r/1a/1s
Woo: 5p/4r/2a/1s
Tristan: 5p/5r/1a/2s
AC: 2p/2r/1a/1s/1b
Troy: 2p/2r
Derrick: 1p/1r/2a/1s pic.twitter.com/7KGwmzuvus – 11:30 PM
On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/uc186ZZD5u – 11:28 PM
Final: Jazz 125, Bulls 110
LaVine: 33 pts, 5 ast
DeRozan 25 pts, 7 ast
Mitchell: 37 pts, 9-15 3P
Gobert: 14 pts, 20 reb, 4 blk
Bulls are 41-28 and could fall to 5th in East if Celtics hang onto double-digit halftime lead vs. Warriors – 11:24 PM
Jazz nation, tell us how you’re feeling ⤵️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/aRRzMFnVdx – 11:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Jazz 125, Bulls 110.
Zach LaVine: 33/2/5
DeMar DeRozan: 25/5/7
Nikola Vučević: 10/11/1
Coby White: 10/1/3
Donovan Mitchell: 37/3/5
The Bulls are now 41-28. – 11:23 PM
The Jazz defeat the Bulls 125-110. Impressive second half from Utah. The Jazz go to 43-26 on the season. They hold the fourth spot in the west. Mitchell with 37. NAW with game-changing minutes. Clarkson got buckets, Gobert got rebounds. On to the clippers on Friday night – 11:23 PM
FINAL: Jazz 125, Bulls 110. Donovan 37p/5a/3r. Gobert 14p/20r/4b. JC 26p/5r. NAW 16p/4r/2s! Jazz go 19-39 from 3. Now up to 43-26 on the season. Homestand concludes Friday vs. the Clippers. – 11:23 PM
Jazz win 125-110. A solid win at home, and the Jazz shot the absolute lights out of the ball. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez both played legitimate roles for the first time this season.
Clippers @ Utah on Friday. – 11:23 PM
JAZZ WIN!!! 👀♪ pic.twitter.com/D9OD9D632b – 11:22 PM
The Bulls drop to 4-7 since the All-Star break with a 125-110 loss to the Utah Jazz.
DeRozan: 25 points
LaVine: 33 points
Dosunmu: 15 points
Alex Caruso exited the game early in apparent pain on his previously fractured wrist. – 11:22 PM
Jazz 125, Bulls 110
Bulls 7th loss in 9 games
LaVine 33 points, 5 assists
DeRozan 25 points, 7 assists
Mitchell 37 points, 5 assists
Clarkson 26 points off bench
Gobert 14 points, 20 rebounds, 4 blocks
Jazz 19-39 from 3 – 11:22 PM
Jazz undefeated when Xavier Sneed plays. – 11:20 PM
The Bulls are 2-16 vs teams with a better record than them this season. pic.twitter.com/weYqTGNxFp – 11:20 PM
That Matt Thomas shot still almost looks like it’s going to fall every time he shoots. – 11:19 PM
Mitchell checks out. 37 points (12-22 FG, 9-15 3P), 5 assists, 3 rebounds. Bulls started to double him in the 4th, preventing further threes, but he then did a great job of finding open teammates. – 11:19 PM
Xavier Sneed, Utah’s recent two way acquisition, checks in for the first time – 11:19 PM
Jared Butler minutes! Xavier Sneed minutes! Eric Paschall minutes! – 11:19 PM
Former Jazzmen Tony Bradley and Matt Thomas check in for the Bulls. – 11:18 PM
Tony Bradley and Matt Thomas minutes! – 11:17 PM
Donovan raises white flag, sends in reserves.
Bulls headed to 7th loss in 9 games.
Celtics lead Warriors by 16 at half too. – 11:17 PM
Royce with a no-hesitation 3, Jazz lead 123-106, and barring extreme weirdness over the final 2:52, that ought to do it. – 11:17 PM
Utah has the Bulls running marathons on each defensive rotation. Skip pass after skip pass, and all of em leading to threes – 11:17 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie hit the game-winning field goal in the final minute of the game at Boston on Sunday and at Brooklyn tonight, marking the first time he has hit two consecutive game-winners in his NBA career.
DeMar DeRozan is the only other player to accomplish this in 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/aGYXZ5Hy6Z – 11:17 PM
Caruso used his left hand to give dap to his teammates as he exited for Troy Brown Jr. Donovan checked on him as he came out. Caruso has been flexing wrist. – 11:15 PM
Alex Caruso’s right wrist is definitely hurting him. This is his third game back after nearly two months off following surgery for a fracture.
Talking to Alex this morning, he said he felt a twinge or two in his first two games, but this looks more painful tonight. – 11:15 PM
Caruso dangling that right wrist after passes. That’s not good. – 11:14 PM
how do you say “give this man another trophy” in French? pic.twitter.com/382tKYi2EP – 11:14 PM
Bulls cut Jazz lead to 103-99 at 6:52 mark of fourth quarter
14-0 Utah run since – 11:14 PM
Bulls cut it to four 2 1/2 minutes ago. Utah has answered with a 14-0 run. Just can’t get stops. – 11:13 PM
Jazz now up 17, they’re very likely going to win this game with 4:38 left. They’re shooting 50% from three, which has really killed the Bulls.
(The Bulls, BTW, have collapsed a bit. If they lose this one, they’ve lost 7 of their last 9.) – 11:13 PM
After seeing their lead get down to 4, Jazz are now up 17, with another Gobert FTA upcoming. – 11:13 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso is really favoring his surgically repaired right wrist in the final five minutes tonight at Utah. He appeared to just get it hit, and he’s been flexing his wrist ever since. – 11:12 PM
This pass to @Nickeil Alexander-Walker 👀
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/rFYK1bkilp – 11:11 PM
Wow. NAW has honestly won this game for the Jazz in the last three minutes – 11:09 PM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker has 14/3… by far his best game in a Jazz uniform so far. – 11:09 PM
NAW with the tough D on LaVine, then Don locates him with a beautiful pass for another 3. What a sequence. – 11:08 PM
YEAHHHHHH, NAW! – 11:08 PM
Jazz are 17-34 from 3 with 15 2nd-chance points.
If Bulls lose, keep those stats in mind. – 11:07 PM
NAW got left alone in the corner, and Royce lobbed it over the top of everybody on that OOB play for an easy 3. Jazz lead suddenly back to 108-99. – 11:07 PM
This is Zach LaVine’s best game in a while. Efficient, aggressive. Answering his own challenge to play with more force after Sacramento game – 11:06 PM
Man, the Bulls lost focus on that one. They were still complaining on the previous call…, NAW wide open in the corner as Caruso complained, and NAW hits the wide open three. Jazz lead, once down to 4, back up to 9. – 11:06 PM
Quietly, NAW has had his very best game in a Jazz uniform. He’s been terrific tonight – 11:06 PM
JC dribbles it off his foot, Jazz bail on a 2-on-2 transition trip. Not great. – 11:05 PM
This is Zach LaVine’s 15th 30-point game. – 10:59 PM
Zach LaVine gently tests his knee after pretty much every dead ball. Sort of hikes it up in a half-skip a few times, appears to be checking comfort and mobility.
If LaVine is feeling discomfort/pain tonight, it’s not immediately apparent as he leads the Bulls with 28 points. – 10:59 PM
This is fun. Are you having fun? We’re having fun.
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/F1ogfCZxK5 – 10:59 PM
Zach from the coffin corner! 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/ttVqQZFuSx – 10:58 PM
Terrible shot by LaVine … with great results. He’s still a jedi of the bad-shot makes. – 10:56 PM
Jazz 13-point lead is down to 7 thanks to Zach Lavine threes. Timeout, Snyder, 8:57 left. – 10:56 PM
Zach Lavine is a special shotmaker – 10:55 PM
Rudy with another double-double 🇫🇷
He’s got 18 boards & 11 points. pic.twitter.com/D0fueQbhWW – 10:55 PM
Nice defensive sequences from DeMar DeRozan in that third quarter. Three big stops, understanding his responsiblities and rotations. pic.twitter.com/M5Nzxf5Bmb – 10:50 PM
To the fourth we go. pic.twitter.com/RqYlOH0jhr – 10:48 PM
Towards the end of the third quarter, bulls coach Billy Donovan implored his guys to get the ball out of Mitchell’s hands – 10:48 PM
Most points by Donovan Mitchell in a quarter in his career with 25 in the 3rd quarter tonught
This was his 5th 20 point quarter of his career – 10:48 PM
Goodness. Donovan Mitchell’s previous career-high for 3s in a game was 7. He just did that in the quarter. He’s up to 9 in the game and the Jazz lead 89-81. – 10:47 PM
well this should be fun pic.twitter.com/570RpRjQQ7 – 10:47 PM
End 3Q: Jazz 89, Bulls 81. Donovan Mitchell with 25 points (on seven made 3s) in the quarter!!!! He’s got 33 overall on 9-14 from 3. LaVine 22p and DeRozan 19 for Chicago. – 10:47 PM
Unconscious third quarter by Donovan Mitchell. 25 points, 7-9 from 3-point range. He has 33 points through three – 10:46 PM
Yeah. That was some quarter by Donovan Mitchell. 25 in the quarter. 33 overall. Seven threes IN THE QUARTER. That was special. And the Jazz lead 89-81 – 10:46 PM
Donovan Mitchell ends the third quarter with a heat check after going 7-for-9 from 3-point range.
Those 21 points are making a huge difference as the Jazz hold an 89-81 lead. – 10:46 PM
Donovan Mitchell 3rd quarter:
25 points
8-13 FGs
7-9 3PT
2-2 FTs – 10:46 PM
DeRozan has hit two of those huge rainbow shots over the top of Gobert tonight and it’s the kind of shot that is absolutely unguardable without fouling – 10:45 PM
DeMar DeRozan has picked up where Zach LaVine left off. Donovan Mitchell has picked up where … um, Donovan Mitchell left off. – 10:45 PM
Update: 25 points in the 3rd quarter for Donovan Mitchell. – 10:45 PM
Donovan has SIX threes in THIS quarter 🕷
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/2bYoOlck86 – 10:43 PM
Donovan Mitchell has tied a career high with 7 threes — still 1:57 left to go in the third. – 10:43 PM
Donovan Mitchell, currently pic.twitter.com/ZpvdbhfUzJ – 10:42 PM
3rd quarter
Donovan Mitchell has 17 points in the quarter
Zach LaVine has 11 points in the quarter
Utah 79
Bulls 73
2:56 left in 3rd quarter
6 point lead is largest by either team in 2nd half
Great game tune in to @ZoneSportsNet – 10:41 PM
Donovan Mitchell is on an absolute tear to start the second half.
Mitchell has scored five 3-pointers in the third quarter to drop 25 so far tonight.
LaVine doing his best to counter on the other end with 22 points of his own. – 10:40 PM
Fun 3Q duel between Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine. Don’s up to 25p now on 9-17 shooting; LaVine’s at 22p on 7-14. Jazz lead 79-73 with 2:56 left in the period. – 10:39 PM
Donovan 3 counter: 🕸🕸🕸🕸🕸🕸🕸
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/OkChHCdcp2 – 10:39 PM
Mitchell has 17 in the third, 25 overall, and has gone bananas since the tech. Jazz have forged a 79-73 lead. 2:56 remaining in the third quarter – 10:39 PM
Donovan Mitchell hits his 5th 3-pointer of the quarter. He’s scored 17 of his 25 points in the third and the Jazz lead 79-73. – 10:39 PM
Mitchell has 3 threes in the last two minutes, and the Jazz have a 6-point lead. – 10:39 PM
Apropos of nothing… I feel like I haven’t seen Rudy Gobert get angry in a game this season. I mean like passionately angry boxing the stanchion, kicking things angry. – 10:38 PM
Alex Caruso is an elite defender, but Clarkson is making really tough buckets tonight. – 10:38 PM
12 points in the 3rd quarter alone for Zach. pic.twitter.com/80ZS6hyV0D – 10:37 PM
Caruso Emmy Alert! – 10:36 PM
Why do players keep trying to go one-on-one against Alex Caruso? pic.twitter.com/VjwaXqD6Vx – 10:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
If you want to see a show, Zach LaVine and Donovan Mitchell are going back and forth and doing their best to provide one right now. – 10:35 PM
LaVine is engaged at defensive end. Mitchell is just hitting shots in his grill. Quite the shootout between those two this quarter. – 10:35 PM
Ayo Dosunmu creating some really good looks driving to the rim tonight.
He scores a layup and makes an ensuing free throw to put the Bulls up momentarily, although the Jazz respond with a 3-pointer immediately. – 10:35 PM
AYO, DOS, TRES.
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/34SKRzxzTj – 10:34 PM
This became a bucket 😳 pic.twitter.com/oTlO3Qo6AU – 10:33 PM
Mitchell almost got kicked out there. As it is, he incurs a technical foul, and the officials go worst case, allowing the bulls to get three on a five on four before calling it – 10:32 PM
Donovan Mitchell draws T—and might’ve saved Zach LaVine from one. LaVine was working a different official. – 10:32 PM
Surprised Donovan Mitchell didn’t get a tech after that – 10:31 PM
D. Mitchell or Zach LaVine … GO! – 10:31 PM
DPOYx❓
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/nP5K5KHDhX – 10:30 PM
Challenge successful — it’s a big one. Prevent’s Gobert’s fourth foul, and saves 2 FTs. – 10:29 PM
Snyder wins the challenge. Gobert back to 3 fouls. – 10:28 PM
Challenge is successful. No foul on Gobert – 10:28 PM
Quin Snyder challenging Gobert’s fourth foul. Looked like DeMar jumped into him, we’ll see if they overturn – 10:27 PM
Quin Snyder challenging Rudy Gobert’s 4th foul. DeRozan jumped in a bit — so there’s a chance this could get overturned. – 10:27 PM
Quin Snyder is challenging that 4th foul call on Gobert, arguing DeRozan made an unnatural motion on the shot to create the contact. – 10:26 PM
DeRozan draws Gobert’s 4th foul at 8:27 of 3rd. – 10:26 PM
Gobert was called for his fourth foul on the pump fake from Demar. The Jazz are challenging – 10:26 PM
Gobert picks up his third and fourth foul in quick succession. Quin challenges the fourth. – 10:25 PM
Vucevic is 0-4 from 3 and is down to 30.6% from that distance on the season. That’s a career-low save for a the 2015-16 season in which he attempted just 9 3-pointers all season and shot 22.2%. – 10:23 PM
Season-high 7 ORebs for Gobert already, we have 10:26 left in the 3Q. (Career high is 13.) – 10:22 PM
Most go-ahead buckets in last 10 seconds over last 5 seasons (via @ESPNStatsInfo):
7 — DeMar DeRozan
6 — Spencer Dinwiddie, Nikola Jokic
That was Dinwiddie’s first career buzzer-beater game-winner, but he’s a proven big-shot maker. – 10:22 PM
Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball news that you have been waiting to hear … at least for one of them.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/1… – 10:22 PM
I sang Gentry’s praises for his rotations Monday night, and he was awarded with a win over the Bulls because of the big minutes for DiVincenzo and Mitchell.
Reverting back to the Holiday starting lineup (as much as I like Justin) is malpractice in my mind. – 10:21 PM
okay, I like it, Picasso 🎨
You can bid on this signed @Rudy Gobert painting here with proceeds going to @RudysFoundation: https://t.co/GuRK8sWpOv pic.twitter.com/BncdTiY6dN – 10:16 PM
Donovan Mitchell out early if the halftime lockerroom to get some shots up – 10:15 PM
Utah 54-49 half. DeRozan and LaVine=21. Clarkson 15pts. Gobert: 7pts 14 reb 3 blocks. – 10:12 PM
The Jazz take a 54-49 lead into the locker room, but the Bulls are hanging into this one.
DeRozan began to heat up at the end of the second quarter to lead the team with 11 points.
LaVine: 10 points
White: 8 points
Vooch: 6 points – 10:11 PM
“I’m just trying to find a way to get on the court.”
Coby White’s versatility and perimeter shooting have been quiet highlights amid the Chicago Bulls’ recent losses.
Relevant half-time read after Coby scored 8 off the bench in the first half:
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 10:10 PM
No idea if Dallas will get past Utah in the presumed 4-5 matchup—but man would I love to watch Mikal Bridges guard Luka for a whole series if the Mavericks advance to face Phoenix – 10:10 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 54, Bulls 49. Pretty back-and-forth thus far. Utah benefitting from Chicago missing some open looks — 40% FGs, 6-16 on 3s. JC 15p for Utah, Conley 14p/4a, Gobert 7p/14r/3b. For Chicago: DeRozan 11p/3r, LaVine 10p/3a/3s, Tony Bradley DNP-CD. @Tony Jones pic.twitter.com/OjAawySC52 – 10:08 PM
Zach LaVine has followed through on his promise to be aggressive, but #Bulls have missed a lot of shots at rim and trail Utah 54-49 at half, even with Donovan Mitchell in foul trouble.
DeRozan has 11 pts, LaVine 10, Bulls shooting 40% from field – 10:08 PM
At the half.
DeMar DeRozan: 11 pts (4-for-9 FG) pic.twitter.com/Sik6uB0jKh – 10:07 PM
Good back-and-forth battle at The Viv tonight
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/UinQ1K9Rb8 – 10:07 PM
Halftime: Jazz 54, Bulls 49
DeRozan: 11 pts
LaVine: 10 pts, 3 ast, 3 stl
Coby: 8 pts, 3-4 FG
Clarkson: 15 pts
Conley: 14 pts, 3-5 3P
Gobert: 7 pts, 14 reb, 3 blk – 10:06 PM
Jazz up 54-49 at the half on Chicago. That’s a good performance so far… Jazz doing well on the offensive glass and in interior defense. Conley has 14p/4a, he’s been great. Clarkson has 15 points on 6-13 FG. – 10:06 PM
DeMar from DEEP.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/s1wk9YI5Y2 – 10:06 PM
First half done in salt lake. The Jazz lead the Bulls 54-49…..Clarkson with 15 to lead all scorers. Conley with 14. Gobert with 14 rebounds because there were a lot of them to be had. – 10:06 PM
Jazz 54, Bulls 49 at half
LaVine 10 pts, 3 assists, 3 steals
DeRozan 11 pts
Bulls 40%
Clarkson 15 pts
Conley 14 pts, 4 assists
Gobert 7 pts, 14 rebs – 10:05 PM
Put it in the Louvre 🖼
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/gASbe74tso – 10:02 PM
Timeout, Jazz, 48-41. Quin Snyder pulls Royce O’Neale aside, and I suspect the message was along the lines of: “Sir, please shoot the open shots the offense generates for you.” – 9:58 PM
Jordan Clarkson is cooking whoever the Bulls put on him. 12 points in 15 minutes. – 9:57 PM
Spida caught ’em sleeping 😴
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/f55zKCfpkG – 9:56 PM
Jared Butler pic.twitter.com/hwyUrSbY0I – 9:55 PM
Jared Butler was in the game for 17 seconds before checking out – 9:55 PM
3 fouls on Alex Caruso at 4:41 mark of second quarter – 9:55 PM
Of things to like about Juancho: He is really good at getting off an outlet pass. Which seems like a really simple thing but should not be undervalued – 9:55 PM
Caruso has 3 TOs and 3 fouls. Donovan leaving him in for now. – 9:55 PM
Donovan Mitchell has three fouls. Here comes Jared Butler – 9:54 PM
High fouling night for the Bulls. Vooch, Ayo, Caruso and White already with two apiece. – 9:54 PM
Jazz take the most three. Bulls take the fewest.
So far Jazz have taken 12 Bulls have taken 13 – 9:53 PM
count it!
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/jfpgPHElnK – 9:48 PM
Is Danuel House wearing the Back to the Future Nikes????? – 9:47 PM
Mike Conley has another good game going. He’s up to 13 points (4/6 from the field, 3/3 from three) with 8:48 left in the half. – 9:46 PM
Mike Conley is giving out work in the first half – 9:44 PM
Mike Conley. Still a thing. – 9:44 PM
Deebo with the shake!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/htsRQPgk1B – 9:43 PM
Rudy has passed Mark Eaton for 2nd-most rebounds in franchise history 🖤
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/fSB4vWA3qu – 9:43 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Jazz guards are just ducking behind Rudy Gobert screens and launching 3s. Pretty solid strategy. – 9:42 PM
Bulls and Jazz tied at 27. Coby: 8 pts LaVine with 7. Conley-8. Gobert 7 rebounds. Jazz: 5 turnovers. We go to the 2nd quarter. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy – 9:38 PM
Tied after one.
Coby White: 8 pts (3-4 FG)
Zach LaVine: 7 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl pic.twitter.com/ApTLnp8Auo – 9:38 PM
27-27 game here at the end of the first quarter at vivint. The Jazz finished with a 7-1 run that helped them erase a six point deficit. Gobert played really well in those first 12 minutes – 9:38 PM
Bulls, Jazz tied 27-27 after first quarter
Coby White has 8 points, has made 3 of first 4 shots. Zach LaVine has 7 points and is playing much more assertively downhill than first half vs. SAC – 9:37 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Bulls 27. Utah bailed out by two fouls on 3PAs. They go 4-6 on them. Conley 8p, JC 6, and Rudy Gobert 5p/7r. White 8 and LaVine 7 for Chicago. – 9:37 PM
venir à travers
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/KlgawqklAb – 9:37 PM
Jazz and Bulls tied at 27 after 1Q. Think Jazz did a better job in the midrange than I expected defensively, but then allowed a bit too much on the perimeter and inside. Gobert and Conley have been excellent. – 9:36 PM
Jazz shot just 5-10 from FT line in 1st, which ends tied. – 9:36 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. is shooting these FTs, but that was all Tristan Thompson. Doing work over Gobert on the offensive boards. – 9:34 PM
HUSTLIN.
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/jJ9D2qLZlE – 9:33 PM
Nuggets just won their 42nd game of the year. That’s the same number of wins as Philly, Utah and Dallas (Jazz and Mavs are playing right now). One win less than Milwaukee. – 9:32 PM
Coby White scored 8 points in 62 seconds. And then . . .
3-point shooter fouled alert – 9:30 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso with the floor burn and two push-ups for good measure. – 9:30 PM
Get in the weight room, Conley! – 9:30 PM
Zach LaVine felt he was too tentative to start the game in Sacramento, but there’s none of that from the guard tonight.
Seven points, two steals and two assists to start in SLC. – 9:27 PM
Two first quarter fouls on Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz and bulls are tied at 18-18….3:27 remaining in the first quarter – 9:26 PM
LaVine isn’t tiptoeing into this one. Pushing the ball upcourt and 5 FGAs and 2 FTAs already. – 9:25 PM
Asked Billy Donovan before the game about starting Caruso to help the starters play with more urgency, and he explained why that’s hard on the minutes restrictions. But it has been discussed with the coaching staff. – 9:23 PM
DeMar touch pass to Zach 👀
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/FxGWG99g53 – 9:22 PM
#Bulls are tiptoeing into another game. They’re 3-for-10 from the field, trail Utah 14-9 and Vucevic has 2 fouls against Gobert at the first time out. – 9:20 PM
Jazz off to a good start — 6-9 FGs, 3-4 from 3, while Chicago goes 3-10/1-3. 14-9 Jazz with 6:14 left 1Q. Rudy Gobert already has 5p, 5r, 1b. – 9:20 PM
Vooch picks up two fouls early in this one. Jazz jumped out to a 14-9 lead behind Mitchell and Gobert, who are combining effectively to start.
The pick-and-roll is giving similarly solid looks for LaVine and Vooch on the other end. – 9:20 PM
Juancho’s been enjoyable! – 9:20 PM
Two triples for @Donovan Mitchell already on the stat sheet 🕸🕸
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DVBLViUAg0 – 9:20 PM
Juancho has added some length and athleticism to the lineup. Just stifled Zach Lavine there. First start in a Jazz uniform. Utah leads 14-9 at the first timeout – 9:19 PM
2 early fouls on Vooch. 7:05 left to play 1Q. He’ll stay in. – 9:17 PM
2 early fouls on Vucevic. Donovan often sticks with starters with 2 fouls. – 9:17 PM
Rudy getting us started on French night? Oui!
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/gc5CgvCa4W – 9:17 PM
Game # Noice, for the Jazz. – 9:15 PM
Wait for it… 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/CKIL9w9BEc – 9:13 PM
Back in action for your regularly scheduled Jazz coverage. HUGE thanks to @DNewsPreps and @JoeAColes for filling in for me while I was away. – 9:11 PM
Juancho Hernangomez gets the start tonight, with both Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House out. – 9:07 PM
Juancho with his first Jazz start ❤️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/hwHvcgIyvD – 9:06 PM
👀🔴 – 9:00 PM
Getting to help @Donovan Mitchell warm up: Day made 🥺
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/hJp62jUUNc – 8:59 PM
The man in the arena.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/68xfMK90Za – 8:49 PM
Locking in.
@DeMar DeRozan | #DeMVP pic.twitter.com/blCEQcGmFT – 8:48 PM
𝑳𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒇𝒆 𝑱𝒂𝒛𝒛 🇫🇷
Enjoy a pastry on the porch that has been transformed into a French Bistro for the evening! pic.twitter.com/WZAYXxdhvy – 8:48 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
My best guess on Patrick Williams’ return date after hearing Bulls coach Billy Donovan outline his progression into full contact…
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/yVZD8… – 8:44 PM
Starters tonight in Utah.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation
pic.twitter.com/sZ2IEw4m86 – 8:30 PM
Fashion week, eat your heart out ♦️
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/okympswjPK – 8:25 PM
Ready to roll.
@Klarna | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/TzZcEftVNk – 8:05 PM
Raise your chapeau if you’ve been to France 🎩🇫🇷
Jazz Pregame Show at 6:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/nE7HnA23eE – 8:04 PM
🐾⏳
Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/Em2nrMGgPb – 7:55 PM
Hassan Whiteside @youngwhiteside
Y’all want to talk hoops and NFTs with me? I am pumped to be working w @bracketXNFT by @overtime to host an exclusive Q&A for their NFT holders on March 17 at 6:30pm EST. Follow along w @bracketXNFT for more details! pic.twitter.com/2QFlc0Ubxr – 7:41 PM
Patrick Williams will work with Windy City, Toronto is a reach, and then next week is a wait-and-see. – 7:34 PM
Donovan says not sure if Williams will play in a game for @windycitybulls but all options being considered. #Bulls – 7:33 PM
Patrick Williams is fully cleared for contact, per Billy Donovan said.
He is home in Chicago and will spend some time with Windy City ramping up this week. Could be games, could be just practice. No timeline on when he’ll be game ready, but he definitely won’t fly out to PHX. – 7:33 PM
Patrick Williams cleared for contact, will do some work with @windycitybulls, according to Donovan. #Bulls – 7:32 PM
Patrick Williams cleared for contact. – Head Coach Billy Donovan. – 7:31 PM
Patrick Williams is cleared for full contact, Billy Donovan says. He could practice with Windy City Bulls as he ramps up – 7:31 PM
Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. He’s not on trip. May practice with Windy City. – 7:31 PM
Patrick Williams cleared for contact. – 7:31 PM
Happy #WallpaperWednesday 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZiS1WRIWtm – 6:42 PM
Happy pre St. Patrick’s Day from Utah. @Chicago Bulls @Utah Jazz @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 7:45 pre pic.twitter.com/IkCV8Q4dCL – 6:42 PM
#Pacers’ #MarchMadness picks via TikTok:
— Duarte = nobody
— Haliburton = Iowa State/Duke
— Brissett = Duke
— Washington Jr. = Ohio State
— Stephenson = Michigan
— Taylor = Kentucky
— Hield = Duke
— Jackson = Kentucky
— Sykes = Loyola-Chicago
— Brogdon = Auburn
— Turner = Texas pic.twitter.com/jNv4Jftyjx – 5:32 PM
Kansas’ practice, like almost others taking place in front of fans during the NCAA Tournament, is not for actual instruction. It’s a glorified shootaround/walkthrough so players can get used to the court, environment, rims and all that jazz. #kubball – 5:16 PM
How do champions celebrate winning a national title?
For @BaylorMBB & @ncaa champ @Jared Butler, it’s pizza and orange juice 🍕🍊 pic.twitter.com/sWElukclf6 – 5:12 PM
The usual suspects out for tonight’s game with the Jazz, while Zach LaVine is probable and went through the shootaround this morning.
Injury to watch? Joel Embiid questionable for the Cavs game. – 5:10 PM
The calm before.
@PlanetFitness | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/zUe69KDBVS – 4:54 PM
AFC is going to be a freakin minefield next season. Love how the NFL is hijacking March! Well, except in Chicago. – 4:39 PM
Just a kid from Killeen, Texas…
TOMORROW we’re dropping a new #JazzAllAccess on our Youtube channel giving you an exclusive look at Royce’s high school jersey retirement. @Udo_LLC pic.twitter.com/WMm1z0EcwN – 4:17 PM
FWIW: Projected standings from @Basketball-Reference have Bucks as most likely #2 seed just ahead of Philly. Bucks’ remaining schedule is 4th toughest in East behind Bulls/Celtics/Hornets with Philly 5th toughest. Nets the most likely matchup for the #2 seed… https://t.co/nEkSpWlmKh pic.twitter.com/zfVyW2sVTT – 3:43 PM
Très content d’annoncer que l’aventure se prolonge avec @yop_fr !🙏🏽 On vous réserve quelques surprises cette année avec un nouveau #blockchallenge et des projets qui passeront par Saint-Quentin… On vous en dit plus très vite ! pic.twitter.com/cufWFrXOs4 – 3:40 PM
📅 On this day in 1988, the @Utah Jazz‘s Mark Eaton blocked six shots in a win over the Mavericks, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career blocks.
Eaton ranks first on the NBA’s all-time list in blocks per game (3.5) and fourth in total blocks (3,064). pic.twitter.com/kQ5OQVlIHp – 3:01 PM
Comments / 0