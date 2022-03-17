Bulls vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (41-28) play against the Utah Jazz (26-26) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022

Chicago Bulls 110, Utah Jazz 125 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso’s wrist is wrapped up during his post-game presser.

Alex says he experienced soreness throughout this game, but said that wasn’t a surprise given how “aggressive” his recovery timeline was to get back onto the court. Describes the soreness like a bruise. – 12:02 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso said his right wrist is sore but there’s “nothing wrong with it. It just gets banged up.” – 12:02 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

“I’m not 100% … I’m not going to lie to you …” Caruso. – 12:01 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

LIVE: Alex Caruso media availability following tonight’s game against the Jazz twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:01 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso has his wrist wrapped with light tape. “It gets banged up a little bit. Nothing wrong with it. Just sore.” Caruso. – 12:01 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Nickeil Alexander-Walker on having Donovan Mitchell’s support on a big night:

“It means I’m fitting in and that’s a good feeling to be a part of a winning team and a winning organization”

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 11:50 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Bulls’ remaining schedule is NOT easy pic.twitter.com/Bu4l8MkITY – 11:49 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine was limping at one point and that’s why Donovan pulled him for a bit. Donovan reiterated after the game that LaVine just has to manage the left knee. Nothing to see here. – 11:47 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Billy Donovan said he pulled Zach LaVine out slightly early after seeing the guard limping on his left knee. Made the decision when the Jazz were up by 17.

Zach didn’t tell Billy the knee was bothering him, but he felt it was necessary to pull the guard as a precaution. – 11:45 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Don broke Karl Malone’s record for points in a 3rd quarter 🕷

“We got a win against a really good team. We all showed up to play.”

#WalkoffInterview | @lhmauto pic.twitter.com/wUSFYnHF4e – 11:44 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Celtics are up 22 on Golden State and Steph is out for the rest of the game. Bulls are a No. 5 seed right now … as predicted in the Sun-Times preview from back in the fall. The Sun-Times DOES NOT regret the error! – 11:44 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan said he noticed Zach LaVine limping in fourth quarter vs. Jazz, which is why he pulled him from game before Bulls’ other starters (4:38 mark, Utah up 116-99)

He hasn’t spoken with Zach about it yet (so couldn’t say if he was in pain), but made executive decision – 11:43 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

David Locke @DLocke09

Donovan Mitchell explodes in the 3rd quarter and NAW answers in the 4th twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:40 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan rightly pointed out Bulls’ inability to control dribble penetration, particularly from Clarkson and Mitchell. Said that led to trapping and poor rotations for open 3-point shots or fouls. – 11:37 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Nothing Donovan seems concerned about, but just sore as Caruso builds the strength back up. – 11:35 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan on Alex Caruso, who favored his right wrist late in fourth quarter vs. Utah: “He’s sore right now.” – 11:34 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso’s right wrist is “sore.” Emphasized that the bone is fully healed. – 11:34 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Donovan admitted that Caruso’s wrist was sore. – 11:34 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

LIVE: Coach Billy Donovan media availability following tonight’s game against the Jazz twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:33 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Final Numbers in Utah:

Zach: 33p/2r/5a/3s/1b

DeMar: 25p/5r/7a

Ayo: 15p/3r/6a/1s

Coby: 12p/1r/3a

Vooch: 10p/11r/1a/1s

Woo: 5p/4r/2a/1s

Tristan: 5p/5r/1a/2s

AC: 2p/2r/1a/1s/1b

Troy: 2p/2r

Derrick: 1p/1r/2a/1s pic.twitter.com/7KGwmzuvus – 11:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Jazz 125, Bulls 110

LaVine: 33 pts, 5 ast

DeRozan 25 pts, 7 ast

Mitchell: 37 pts, 9-15 3P

Gobert: 14 pts, 20 reb, 4 blk

Bulls are 41-28 and could fall to 5th in East if Celtics hang onto double-digit halftime lead vs. Warriors – 11:24 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Jazz nation, tell us how you’re feeling ⤵️

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Jazz 125, Bulls 110.

Zach LaVine: 33/2/5

DeMar DeRozan: 25/5/7

Nikola Vučević: 10/11/1

Coby White: 10/1/3

Donovan Mitchell: 37/3/5

The Bulls are now 41-28. – 11:23 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz defeat the Bulls 125-110. Impressive second half from Utah. The Jazz go to 43-26 on the season. They hold the fourth spot in the west. Mitchell with 37. NAW with game-changing minutes. Clarkson got buckets, Gobert got rebounds. On to the clippers on Friday night – 11:23 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Jazz 125, Bulls 110. Donovan 37p/5a/3r. Gobert 14p/20r/4b. JC 26p/5r. NAW 16p/4r/2s! Jazz go 19-39 from 3. Now up to 43-26 on the season. Homestand concludes Friday vs. the Clippers. – 11:23 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz win 125-110. A solid win at home, and the Jazz shot the absolute lights out of the ball. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez both played legitimate roles for the first time this season.

Clippers @ Utah on Friday. – 11:23 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Bulls drop to 4-7 since the All-Star break with a 125-110 loss to the Utah Jazz.

DeRozan: 25 points

LaVine: 33 points

Dosunmu: 15 points

Alex Caruso exited the game early in apparent pain on his previously fractured wrist. – 11:22 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Jazz 125, Bulls 110

Bulls 7th loss in 9 games

LaVine 33 points, 5 assists

DeRozan 25 points, 7 assists

Mitchell 37 points, 5 assists

Clarkson 26 points off bench

Gobert 14 points, 20 rebounds, 4 blocks

Jazz 19-39 from 3 – 11:22 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

StatMuse @statmuse

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Mitchell checks out. 37 points (12-22 FG, 9-15 3P), 5 assists, 3 rebounds. Bulls started to double him in the 4th, preventing further threes, but he then did a great job of finding open teammates. – 11:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Xavier Sneed, Utah’s recent two way acquisition, checks in for the first time – 11:19 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jared Butler minutes! Xavier Sneed minutes! Eric Paschall minutes! – 11:19 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Former Jazzmen Tony Bradley and Matt Thomas check in for the Bulls. – 11:18 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Tony Bradley and Matt Thomas minutes! – 11:17 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan raises white flag, sends in reserves.

Bulls headed to 7th loss in 9 games.

Celtics lead Warriors by 16 at half too. – 11:17 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Royce with a no-hesitation 3, Jazz lead 123-106, and barring extreme weirdness over the final 2:52, that ought to do it. – 11:17 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Utah has the Bulls running marathons on each defensive rotation. Skip pass after skip pass, and all of em leading to threes – 11:17 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Caruso used his left hand to give dap to his teammates as he exited for Troy Brown Jr. Donovan checked on him as he came out. Caruso has been flexing wrist. – 11:15 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso’s right wrist is definitely hurting him. This is his third game back after nearly two months off following surgery for a fracture.

Talking to Alex this morning, he said he felt a twinge or two in his first two games, but this looks more painful tonight. – 11:15 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso dangling that right wrist after passes. That’s not good. – 11:14 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls cut Jazz lead to 103-99 at 6:52 mark of fourth quarter

14-0 Utah run since – 11:14 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls cut it to four 2 1/2 minutes ago. Utah has answered with a 14-0 run. Just can’t get stops. – 11:13 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz now up 17, they’re very likely going to win this game with 4:38 left. They’re shooting 50% from three, which has really killed the Bulls.

(The Bulls, BTW, have collapsed a bit. If they lose this one, they’ve lost 7 of their last 9.) – 11:13 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

After seeing their lead get down to 4, Jazz are now up 17, with another Gobert FTA upcoming. – 11:13 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Alex Caruso is really favoring his surgically repaired right wrist in the final five minutes tonight at Utah. He appeared to just get it hit, and he’s been flexing his wrist ever since. – 11:12 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Wow. NAW has honestly won this game for the Jazz in the last three minutes – 11:09 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has 14/3… by far his best game in a Jazz uniform so far. – 11:09 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

NAW with the tough D on LaVine, then Don locates him with a beautiful pass for another 3. What a sequence. – 11:08 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Jazz are 17-34 from 3 with 15 2nd-chance points.

If Bulls lose, keep those stats in mind. – 11:07 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

NAW got left alone in the corner, and Royce lobbed it over the top of everybody on that OOB play for an easy 3. Jazz lead suddenly back to 108-99. – 11:07 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

This is Zach LaVine’s best game in a while. Efficient, aggressive. Answering his own challenge to play with more force after Sacramento game – 11:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Man, the Bulls lost focus on that one. They were still complaining on the previous call…, NAW wide open in the corner as Caruso complained, and NAW hits the wide open three. Jazz lead, once down to 4, back up to 9. – 11:06 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Quietly, NAW has had his very best game in a Jazz uniform. He’s been terrific tonight – 11:06 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

JC dribbles it off his foot, Jazz bail on a 2-on-2 transition trip. Not great. – 11:05 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

This is Zach LaVine’s 15th 30-point game. – 10:59 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine gently tests his knee after pretty much every dead ball. Sort of hikes it up in a half-skip a few times, appears to be checking comfort and mobility.

If LaVine is feeling discomfort/pain tonight, it’s not immediately apparent as he leads the Bulls with 28 points. – 10:59 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/F1ogfCZxK5 – 10:59 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach from the coffin corner! 🔥

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/ttVqQZFuSx – 10:58 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Terrible shot by LaVine … with great results. He’s still a jedi of the bad-shot makes. – 10:56 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz 13-point lead is down to 7 thanks to Zach Lavine threes. Timeout, Snyder, 8:57 left. – 10:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Zach Lavine is a special shotmaker – 10:55 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Nice defensive sequences from DeMar DeRozan in that third quarter. Three big stops, understanding his responsiblities and rotations. pic.twitter.com/M5Nzxf5Bmb – 10:50 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

To the fourth we go. pic.twitter.com/RqYlOH0jhr – 10:48 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Towards the end of the third quarter, bulls coach Billy Donovan implored his guys to get the ball out of Mitchell’s hands – 10:48 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Most points by Donovan Mitchell in a quarter in his career with 25 in the 3rd quarter tonught

This was his 5th 20 point quarter of his career – 10:48 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Goodness. Donovan Mitchell’s previous career-high for 3s in a game was 7. He just did that in the quarter. He’s up to 9 in the game and the Jazz lead 89-81. – 10:47 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Jazz 89, Bulls 81. Donovan Mitchell with 25 points (on seven made 3s) in the quarter!!!! He’s got 33 overall on 9-14 from 3. LaVine 22p and DeRozan 19 for Chicago. – 10:47 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Unconscious third quarter by Donovan Mitchell. 25 points, 7-9 from 3-point range. He has 33 points through three – 10:46 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Yeah. That was some quarter by Donovan Mitchell. 25 in the quarter. 33 overall. Seven threes IN THE QUARTER. That was special. And the Jazz lead 89-81 – 10:46 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Donovan Mitchell ends the third quarter with a heat check after going 7-for-9 from 3-point range.

Those 21 points are making a huge difference as the Jazz hold an 89-81 lead. – 10:46 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan Mitchell 3rd quarter:

25 points

8-13 FGs

7-9 3PT

2-2 FTs – 10:46 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

DeRozan has hit two of those huge rainbow shots over the top of Gobert tonight and it’s the kind of shot that is absolutely unguardable without fouling – 10:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

DeMar DeRozan has picked up where Zach LaVine left off. Donovan Mitchell has picked up where … um, Donovan Mitchell left off. – 10:45 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Update: 25 points in the 3rd quarter for Donovan Mitchell. – 10:45 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Donovan Mitchell has tied a career high with 7 threes — still 1:57 left to go in the third. – 10:43 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell, currently pic.twitter.com/ZpvdbhfUzJ – 10:42 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

3rd quarter

Donovan Mitchell has 17 points in the quarter

Zach LaVine has 11 points in the quarter

Utah 79

Bulls 73

2:56 left in 3rd quarter

6 point lead is largest by either team in 2nd half

Great game tune in to @ZoneSportsNet – 10:41 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Donovan Mitchell is on an absolute tear to start the second half.

Mitchell has scored five 3-pointers in the third quarter to drop 25 so far tonight.

LaVine doing his best to counter on the other end with 22 points of his own. – 10:40 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Fun 3Q duel between Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine. Don’s up to 25p now on 9-17 shooting; LaVine’s at 22p on 7-14. Jazz lead 79-73 with 2:56 left in the period. – 10:39 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Mitchell has 17 in the third, 25 overall, and has gone bananas since the tech. Jazz have forged a 79-73 lead. 2:56 remaining in the third quarter – 10:39 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell hits his 5th 3-pointer of the quarter. He’s scored 17 of his 25 points in the third and the Jazz lead 79-73. – 10:39 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Mitchell has 3 threes in the last two minutes, and the Jazz have a 6-point lead. – 10:39 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Apropos of nothing… I feel like I haven’t seen Rudy Gobert get angry in a game this season. I mean like passionately angry boxing the stanchion, kicking things angry. – 10:38 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Alex Caruso is an elite defender, but Clarkson is making really tough buckets tonight. – 10:38 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

12 points in the 3rd quarter alone for Zach. pic.twitter.com/80ZS6hyV0D – 10:37 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso Emmy Alert! – 10:36 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Why do players keep trying to go one-on-one against Alex Caruso? pic.twitter.com/VjwaXqD6Vx – 10:36 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

If you want to see a show, Zach LaVine and Donovan Mitchell are going back and forth and doing their best to provide one right now. – 10:35 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine is engaged at defensive end. Mitchell is just hitting shots in his grill. Quite the shootout between those two this quarter. – 10:35 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Ayo Dosunmu creating some really good looks driving to the rim tonight.

He scores a layup and makes an ensuing free throw to put the Bulls up momentarily, although the Jazz respond with a 3-pointer immediately. – 10:35 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

AYO, DOS, TRES.

@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/34SKRzxzTj – 10:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Mitchell almost got kicked out there. As it is, he incurs a technical foul, and the officials go worst case, allowing the bulls to get three on a five on four before calling it – 10:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan Mitchell draws T—and might’ve saved Zach LaVine from one. LaVine was working a different official. – 10:32 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Surprised Donovan Mitchell didn’t get a tech after that – 10:31 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

D. Mitchell or Zach LaVine … GO! – 10:31 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Challenge successful — it’s a big one. Prevent’s Gobert’s fourth foul, and saves 2 FTs. – 10:29 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Snyder wins the challenge. Gobert back to 3 fouls. – 10:28 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Challenge is successful. No foul on Gobert – 10:28 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Quin Snyder challenging Gobert’s fourth foul. Looked like DeMar jumped into him, we’ll see if they overturn – 10:27 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Quin Snyder challenging Rudy Gobert’s 4th foul. DeRozan jumped in a bit — so there’s a chance this could get overturned. – 10:27 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Quin Snyder is challenging that 4th foul call on Gobert, arguing DeRozan made an unnatural motion on the shot to create the contact. – 10:26 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeRozan draws Gobert’s 4th foul at 8:27 of 3rd. – 10:26 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Gobert was called for his fourth foul on the pump fake from Demar. The Jazz are challenging – 10:26 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Gobert picks up his third and fourth foul in quick succession. Quin challenges the fourth. – 10:25 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Vucevic is 0-4 from 3 and is down to 30.6% from that distance on the season. That’s a career-low save for a the 2015-16 season in which he attempted just 9 3-pointers all season and shot 22.2%. – 10:23 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Season-high 7 ORebs for Gobert already, we have 10:26 left in the 3Q. (Career high is 13.) – 10:22 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Most go-ahead buckets in last 10 seconds over last 5 seasons (via @ESPNStatsInfo):

7 — DeMar DeRozan

6 — Spencer Dinwiddie, Nikola Jokic

That was Dinwiddie’s first career buzzer-beater game-winner, but he’s a proven big-shot maker. – 10:22 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball news that you have been waiting to hear … at least for one of them.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/1… – 10:22 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I sang Gentry’s praises for his rotations Monday night, and he was awarded with a win over the Bulls because of the big minutes for DiVincenzo and Mitchell.

Reverting back to the Holiday starting lineup (as much as I like Justin) is malpractice in my mind. – 10:21 PM

You can bid on this signed @Rudy Gobert painting here with proceeds going to @RudysFoundation: https://t.co/GuRK8sWpOv pic.twitter.com/BncdTiY6dN – 10:16 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell out early if the halftime lockerroom to get some shots up – 10:15 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Utah 54-49 half. DeRozan and LaVine=21. Clarkson 15pts. Gobert: 7pts 14 reb 3 blocks. – 10:12 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Jazz take a 54-49 lead into the locker room, but the Bulls are hanging into this one.

DeRozan began to heat up at the end of the second quarter to lead the team with 11 points.

LaVine: 10 points

White: 8 points

Vooch: 6 points – 10:11 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

“I’m just trying to find a way to get on the court.”

Coby White’s versatility and perimeter shooting have been quiet highlights amid the Chicago Bulls’ recent losses.

Relevant half-time read after Coby scored 8 off the bench in the first half:

chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 10:10 PM

No idea if Dallas will get past Utah in the presumed 4-5 matchup—but man would I love to watch Mikal Bridges guard Luka for a whole series if the Mavericks advance to face Phoenix – 10:10 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 54, Bulls 49. Pretty back-and-forth thus far. Utah benefitting from Chicago missing some open looks — 40% FGs, 6-16 on 3s. JC 15p for Utah, Conley 14p/4a, Gobert 7p/14r/3b. For Chicago: DeRozan 11p/3r, LaVine 10p/3a/3s, Tony Bradley DNP-CD. @Tony Jones pic.twitter.com/OjAawySC52 – 10:08 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Zach LaVine has followed through on his promise to be aggressive, but #Bulls have missed a lot of shots at rim and trail Utah 54-49 at half, even with Donovan Mitchell in foul trouble.

DeRozan has 11 pts, LaVine 10, Bulls shooting 40% from field – 10:08 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

At the half.

DeMar DeRozan: 11 pts (4-for-9 FG) pic.twitter.com/Sik6uB0jKh – 10:07 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Halftime: Jazz 54, Bulls 49

DeRozan: 11 pts

LaVine: 10 pts, 3 ast, 3 stl

Coby: 8 pts, 3-4 FG

Clarkson: 15 pts

Conley: 14 pts, 3-5 3P

Gobert: 7 pts, 14 reb, 3 blk – 10:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 54-49 at the half on Chicago. That’s a good performance so far… Jazz doing well on the offensive glass and in interior defense. Conley has 14p/4a, he’s been great. Clarkson has 15 points on 6-13 FG. – 10:06 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar from DEEP.

@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/s1wk9YI5Y2 – 10:06 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First half done in salt lake. The Jazz lead the Bulls 54-49…..Clarkson with 15 to lead all scorers. Conley with 14. Gobert with 14 rebounds because there were a lot of them to be had. – 10:06 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Jazz 54, Bulls 49 at half

LaVine 10 pts, 3 assists, 3 steals

DeRozan 11 pts

Bulls 40%

Clarkson 15 pts

Conley 14 pts, 4 assists

Gobert 7 pts, 14 rebs – 10:05 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Timeout, Jazz, 48-41. Quin Snyder pulls Royce O’Neale aside, and I suspect the message was along the lines of: “Sir, please shoot the open shots the offense generates for you.” – 9:58 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Jordan Clarkson is cooking whoever the Bulls put on him. 12 points in 15 minutes. – 9:57 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jared Butler pic.twitter.com/hwyUrSbY0I – 9:55 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jared Butler was in the game for 17 seconds before checking out – 9:55 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

3 fouls on Alex Caruso at 4:41 mark of second quarter – 9:55 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Of things to like about Juancho: He is really good at getting off an outlet pass. Which seems like a really simple thing but should not be undervalued – 9:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Caruso has 3 TOs and 3 fouls. Donovan leaving him in for now. – 9:55 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell has three fouls. Here comes Jared Butler – 9:54 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

High fouling night for the Bulls. Vooch, Ayo, Caruso and White already with two apiece. – 9:54 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz take the most three. Bulls take the fewest.

So far Jazz have taken 12 Bulls have taken 13 – 9:53 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Is Danuel House wearing the Back to the Future Nikes????? – 9:47 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Mike Conley has another good game going. He’s up to 13 points (4/6 from the field, 3/3 from three) with 8:48 left in the half. – 9:46 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Mike Conley is giving out work in the first half – 9:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Mike Conley. Still a thing. – 9:44 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Deebo with the shake!

@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/htsRQPgk1B – 9:43 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Jazz guards are just ducking behind Rudy Gobert screens and launching 3s. Pretty solid strategy. – 9:42 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls and Jazz tied at 27. Coby: 8 pts LaVine with 7. Conley-8. Gobert 7 rebounds. Jazz: 5 turnovers. We go to the 2nd quarter. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy – 9:38 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Tied after one.

Coby White: 8 pts (3-4 FG)

Zach LaVine: 7 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl pic.twitter.com/ApTLnp8Auo – 9:38 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

27-27 game here at the end of the first quarter at vivint. The Jazz finished with a 7-1 run that helped them erase a six point deficit. Gobert played really well in those first 12 minutes – 9:38 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls, Jazz tied 27-27 after first quarter

Coby White has 8 points, has made 3 of first 4 shots. Zach LaVine has 7 points and is playing much more assertively downhill than first half vs. SAC – 9:37 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 27, Bulls 27. Utah bailed out by two fouls on 3PAs. They go 4-6 on them. Conley 8p, JC 6, and Rudy Gobert 5p/7r. White 8 and LaVine 7 for Chicago. – 9:37 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz and Bulls tied at 27 after 1Q. Think Jazz did a better job in the midrange than I expected defensively, but then allowed a bit too much on the perimeter and inside. Gobert and Conley have been excellent. – 9:36 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Jazz shot just 5-10 from FT line in 1st, which ends tied. – 9:36 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Derrick Jones Jr. is shooting these FTs, but that was all Tristan Thompson. Doing work over Gobert on the offensive boards. – 9:34 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

HUSTLIN.

@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/jJ9D2qLZlE – 9:33 PM

Nuggets just won their 42nd game of the year. That’s the same number of wins as Philly, Utah and Dallas (Jazz and Mavs are playing right now). One win less than Milwaukee. – 9:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Coby White scored 8 points in 62 seconds. And then . . .

3-point shooter fouled alert – 9:30 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Alex Caruso with the floor burn and two push-ups for good measure. – 9:30 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Get in the weight room, Conley! – 9:30 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine felt he was too tentative to start the game in Sacramento, but there’s none of that from the guard tonight.

Seven points, two steals and two assists to start in SLC. – 9:27 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Two first quarter fouls on Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz and bulls are tied at 18-18….3:27 remaining in the first quarter – 9:26 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine isn’t tiptoeing into this one. Pushing the ball upcourt and 5 FGAs and 2 FTAs already. – 9:25 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Asked Billy Donovan before the game about starting Caruso to help the starters play with more urgency, and he explained why that’s hard on the minutes restrictions. But it has been discussed with the coaching staff. – 9:23 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar touch pass to Zach 👀

@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/FxGWG99g53 – 9:22 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls are tiptoeing into another game. They’re 3-for-10 from the field, trail Utah 14-9 and Vucevic has 2 fouls against Gobert at the first time out. – 9:20 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz off to a good start — 6-9 FGs, 3-4 from 3, while Chicago goes 3-10/1-3. 14-9 Jazz with 6:14 left 1Q. Rudy Gobert already has 5p, 5r, 1b. – 9:20 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Vooch picks up two fouls early in this one. Jazz jumped out to a 14-9 lead behind Mitchell and Gobert, who are combining effectively to start.

The pick-and-roll is giving similarly solid looks for LaVine and Vooch on the other end. – 9:20 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Juancho’s been enjoyable! – 9:20 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Juancho has added some length and athleticism to the lineup. Just stifled Zach Lavine there. First start in a Jazz uniform. Utah leads 14-9 at the first timeout – 9:19 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

2 early fouls on Vooch. 7:05 left to play 1Q. He’ll stay in. – 9:17 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

2 early fouls on Vucevic. Donovan often sticks with starters with 2 fouls. – 9:17 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Game # Noice, for the Jazz. – 9:15 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Back in action for your regularly scheduled Jazz coverage. HUGE thanks to @DNewsPreps and @JoeAColes for filling in for me while I was away. – 9:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Juancho Hernangomez gets the start tonight, with both Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House out. – 9:07 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

👀🔴 – 9:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The man in the arena.

@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/68xfMK90Za – 8:49 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Locking in.

@DeMar DeRozan | #DeMVP pic.twitter.com/blCEQcGmFT – 8:48 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

My best guess on Patrick Williams’ return date after hearing Bulls coach Billy Donovan outline his progression into full contact…

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/yVZD8… – 8:44 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Starters tonight in Utah.

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation

pic.twitter.com/sZ2IEw4m86 – 8:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Ready to roll.

@Klarna | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/TzZcEftVNk – 8:05 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

🐾⏳

Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/Em2nrMGgPb – 7:55 PM

Y’all want to talk hoops and NFTs with me? I am pumped to be working w @bracketXNFT by @overtime to host an exclusive Q&A for their NFT holders on March 17 at 6:30pm EST. Follow along w @bracketXNFT for more details! pic.twitter.com/2QFlc0Ubxr – 7:41 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Patrick Williams will work with Windy City, Toronto is a reach, and then next week is a wait-and-see. – 7:34 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says not sure if Williams will play in a game for @windycitybulls but all options being considered. #Bulls – 7:33 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams is fully cleared for contact, per Billy Donovan said.

He is home in Chicago and will spend some time with Windy City ramping up this week. Could be games, could be just practice. No timeline on when he’ll be game ready, but he definitely won’t fly out to PHX. – 7:33 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Patrick Williams cleared for contact, will do some work with @windycitybulls, according to Donovan. #Bulls – 7:32 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Patrick Williams cleared for contact. – Head Coach Billy Donovan. – 7:31 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Patrick Williams is cleared for full contact, Billy Donovan says. He could practice with Windy City Bulls as he ramps up – 7:31 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. He’s not on trip. May practice with Windy City. – 7:31 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Patrick Williams cleared for contact. – 7:31 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Happy pre St. Patrick’s Day from Utah. ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@Utah Jazz⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ ⁦@Audacy⁩ ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ radio network 7:45 pre pic.twitter.com/IkCV8Q4dCL – 6:42 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Kansas’ practice, like almost others taking place in front of fans during the NCAA Tournament, is not for actual instruction. It’s a glorified shootaround/walkthrough so players can get used to the court, environment, rims and all that jazz. #kubball – 5:16 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The usual suspects out for tonight’s game with the Jazz, while Zach LaVine is probable and went through the shootaround this morning.

Injury to watch? Joel Embiid questionable for the Cavs game. – 5:10 PM

