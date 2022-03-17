ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Holmes scores 20 to lift Dayton over Toledo 74-55 in NIT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton topped Toledo 74-55 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Koby Brea had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton (24-10). Kobe Elvis added 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets (26-8). Ryan Rollins added 14 points and RayJ Dennis had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1942 — The Thoroughbred Racing Associations of the United States is formed, with John C. Clark president. 1950 — Babe Didrikson Zaharias shoots a record 298 and beats Clair Doran by eight strokes to capture the U.S. Women’s Open. 1950 — The Rochester Royals win their 15th...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

AP source: Jags’ Linder considering retirement after 8 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran center Brandon Linder has likely played his final game in Jacksonville, possibly in the NFL. The Jaguars are giving Linder time as he contemplates retirement after eight injury-filled seasons, according to a person familiar with discussions. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Linder is still weighing his options.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

808K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy