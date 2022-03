GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda headed out to Muskegon to check in on Kaydence’s Little Pantry! Kaydence is a 12-year-old with a huge heart for helping other in her community. Last year Maranda had the pleasure of meeting her and getting to know all about her food pantry that she had set up to bring food, hygiene products, baby products and more to those in the Muskegon community. One year later, Maranda stopped in to see what Kaydence is up to now.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO