For an award that is hotly debated from start to finish of the regular season — and sometimes beyond — it is rare that the NBA Most Valuable Player race is hotly contested when the votes are counted. Three of the five closest races were in the 1990s. Only one of those was in the past 15 years, when Russell Westbrook edged James Harden by 135 points (888 to 753) for the 2017 award.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO