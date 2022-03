CLEVELAND, OH -- Philadelphia made a statement to the sputtering Cavaliers, showing why they belong at the top of the Eastern Conference. Much like his last time out, Joel Embiid went into full takeover mode and could not be stopped. The All Star looked big man continues to be a thorn in the side of the Cavaliers each time they match up, going on to lead all scorers with 35 points on 13-19 shooting, with 17 boards to go along with his big scoring night. The Cavaliers fought tooth and nail with the monsters of the east, but ran out of gas down the stretch to lose by the final score of 118-114.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO