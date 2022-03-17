ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Morrison Is Being Accused of Holding Up NSW Flood Relief to Campaign in WA

By John Buckley
 1 day ago
NSW government officials say they are beginning to grow impatient with the federal government, which has been accused of dragging its feet on a co-funded flood relief package worth close to $1.4 billion as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prioritises his election campaign efforts in Western Australia. When the relief...

