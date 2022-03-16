Photos: Nebraska women hit practice floor before jetting to Louisville for NCAA Tournament

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ioanna Chatzileonti had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points and eighth-seeded Kansas beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 77-58 t in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks’ 6-foot-6 junior center Taiyanna Jackson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two...
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rebounding wasn’t the only reason the Nebraska women’s basketball team lost Friday. But if the Huskers were going to have a chance to win, they needed to be better in that area. With a strong second half, Gonzaga beat the Huskers 68-55 in the...
Kent City girls basketball are Division 3 runner ups for the second straight year after a 54-50 loss against Arbor Prep. The Eagles were undefeated coming into Saturday's game. They were led by Sophomore Maddie Geers who had 27 points and 7 rebounds.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention college basketball fans! Open practices for the NCAA tournament start today with open practices. Bons Secours Arena is opening up Thursday for fans to watch their favorite teams prepare for the big game. Practices start at 11 a.m. and is free to the public....
NORMAN — Jennie Baranczyk and the OU women’s basketball team hadn’t even begun NCAA Tournament play Saturday when they scored a big win. The program received a $500,000 donation. The gift came from Suzie Glazer Burt and Michael Ziegler, according to Glazer Burt's close friend Sandy Hatfield...
Tommy Denton is no stranger to a variety of challenges at Beatrice Speedway. He has been a crew member, driver and track official at the Speedway. He began his role at the Speedway as a grandstand announcer in 2003. He recently managed the lineups for the track, but at this...
"Shark Tank" star Daymond John is having a hard time enjoying this year's NCAA Tournament ... saying he believes it's "horrible," and is actually "modern-day slavery." The 53-year-old businessman spelled out his beef with March Madness to Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" on Friday ... explaining he thinks the players are getting a raw deal in the huge event.
After each team had close first-round games, Iowa State and Wisconsin will meet Sunday for a chance to play in the Sweet 16. Iowa State (21-12) upset No. 6 LSU 59-54 on Thursday after a 23-point performance from freshman Tyrese Hunter. Wisconsin (25-7) was able to withstand a late effort from No. 14 Colgate for a 67-60 victory.
