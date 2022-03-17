ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch Explains Why His Marvel Character Isn’t An Avenger

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene in late 2016, and since then he’s been keeping busy helping out his fellow superheroes in Thor: Ragnarok, the latter two Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige considers him this superhero franchise’s “anchor.” However, while Benedict...

Cinema Blend

Thor’s Taika Waititi Jokes About Lying To Marvel Before Landing Ragnarok Gig

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive world, with a number of beloved franchises in the mix. Phase Four has been wild so far, and there are some highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Chief among them is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark Taika Waititi’s sophomore effort in the MCU. And now the Oscar-winning filmmaker is joking about lying to Marvel ahead of landing his first gig directing Ragnarok.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Says Film Might Not be Finished Until June

Just after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes back on their feet as their schedules would push through and next in line would be the fourth film of the Norse god with Thor: Love and Thunder, however, Taika Waititi seems to have his jokes lined up as well saying that the film might not be finished until June when the movie comes out in July.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Batman: 8 Actors We'd Love To See Play Mr. Freeze In Matt Reeves' Series

Considering how Christopher Nolan’s goal with his live-action Batman movies was to bring Batman into the real world, it was always safe to assume we would never see Mr. Freeze face off against Christian Bale. However, as Matt Reeves’ approach appears to be making Batman’s world real, it does not seem like too much of a stretch that we could see the chilling foe face off against Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Elizabeth Olsen and Producer Richie Palmer Weigh in on Who’s the Strongest Avenger

As long as comic book characters have existed, there has always been a debate over who is stronger than whom. This, of course, goes beyond the genre with just about any character being put up against each other to see who would win in a fight, but this is so much a part of comic book DNA that entire issues, runs, and film adaptations have focused on pitting two or more heroes against each other. Even when two characters are going to work together, fans will still want to know who would win in a fight, which brings us to Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Steven Strange and the Scarlet Witch — Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Both of them are starring in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as fans wonder which of the two characters is the strongest magic user in the MCU. The film's producer, Richie Palmer, weighed in on the debate, though he is naturally a bit evasive in giving a straight answer.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kevin Feige Calls Benedict Cumberbatch the ‘Anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’

Click here to read the full article. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be box-office gold, but the Disney franchise has been in a transitional period after 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” marked the departure of many of Marvel’s biggest actors, including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America. Subsequent films including “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” continued to draw massive returns, but many fans feel Marvel does not have a singular star to serve as the franchise’s leader. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige disagrees. Feige passed the torch to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange this week while...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Netflix Is Jumping Back Into The Superhero Movie Game With Some Harder They Fall And Soul Talent

Although Marvel and DC are the heaviest hitters in the superhero movie market, there are other offerings for the genre that come from other sources every now and then. Netflix has contributed to this cinematic landscape with flicks like Project Power and Thunder Force, but today brings word that the streaming service is putting together what could be its biggest superhero movie yet. A film adaptation of the Boom! Studios series Irredeemable and Incorruptible is being developed, and some big names from fellow Netflix movie The Harder They Fall and Pixar’s Soul are attached.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 won’t bring back your favorite Avengers, leaker says

We’re just over two months away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but new cameo rumors continue to drop. The newest leak comes from a well-known insider that claims Iron Man and Captain America will not appear in Doctor Strange 2. That sort of claim is certainly in line with what we’ve seen so far from Multiverse of Madness leaks. That is, not all leakers are on the same page in regards to cameos.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Adam Project's Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Ready for Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have now teamed up for a pair of original films, starting with Free Guy and now releasing The Adam Project on Netflix. Both films have been well-received by critics, with The Adam Project now getting positive remarks overall through its RottenTomatoes review score. As the story goes, Reynolds and Levy's creative union was formed when they were introduced by none other than Hugh Jackman. As the geek world clamors for a reunion between Reynolds and Jackman (many of them hoping for it to be in Deadpool 3), the duo seems equally excited about such a possibility.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Tom Hiddleston Is Reportedly Engaged, And It's To An Upcoming Marvel Star

Tom Hiddleston has been the internet’s boyfriend ever since he first embodied Loki in 2011’s Thor, but the 41-year-old actor is about to be a married man. Hiddleston is reportedly engaged to 37-year-old Zawe Ashton following the couple’s attendance at this weekend’s BAFTAs. His date donned a rock of a diamond ring on her left hand.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Why Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is The Perfect Debut for The X-Men [THEORY EXPLAINED]

Why Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is The Perfect Debut for The X-Men [THEORY EXPLAINED. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be the MCU’s biggest cross-over in history after its recent milestone, Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to recent reports, plenty of characters will make a cameo in the Doctor Strange sequel, mostly coming from different franchises. Reports also claim that the film will feature some X-Men characters from Fox. This seems very likely after the recent trailer dropped a teaser for Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.
MOVIES
KULR8

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals effect being carjacked had on his psyche

Benedict Cumberbatch became an “adrenalin junkie” after he was carjacked. The ‘Power of the Dog’ actor – who has sons Christopher, six, Hal, five, and Finn, three, with wife Sophie Hunter – was involved in the terrifying ordeal in 2004 in Namibia and he admitted it drove him to want to “lead a life less ordinary” afterwards.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

New Doctor Strange 2 toy spoils another exciting multiverse cameo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is two months away, which means the final marketing push is approaching fast. That will include the release of additional merchandise. Speaking of which, yet another Doctor Strange 2 toy leak has arrived, teasing another exciting cameo surprise for the movie. The cameo...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Wait, Did Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Rachel Zegler Reveal A Major DC Appearance?

When it comes to upcoming DC movies that will be packed with familiar faces, naturally The Flash has been the talk of the town, particularly because Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be reprising their versions of Batman. However, it looks like Shazam! Fury of the Gods may also be bringing an established DCEU character. Rachel Zegler, the first new actor to be brought onto the Shazam! sequel, may have indicated we will reunite with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ms. Marvel Trailer Shows Off Kamala Khan's Powers, Gives Disney+ Show A Release Date

The cosmic world inhabited by Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to expand in a big way by adding a pint-sized superhero. Kamala Khan is a teenager from New Jersey who idolizes the Avengers – and has a particular bent for Captain Marvel – who one day discovers that she has powers that put her on the level of the heroes she has been looking up to all of her life. Marvel will tell Khan’s story in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which has a new trailer, and a release date of June 8 (after a bit of a delay) for the six-episode season.
TV & VIDEOS

