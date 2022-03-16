Lenten Fish Fry schedule

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With Lent upon us, it’s time to start making the hard choices as to which fish fries you’ll take in this season. Plenty of Cleveland-area churches, restaurants and organizations are here to help, offering fish meals through Easter — which is, don’t forget, April 17 this year. Depending on your comfortability, some […]
The Knights of Columbus will hold fish fries March 11 and 25 and April 8, all from 5-7 p.m. Take-out or eat-in dinners will be available at the Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, for $12 (ages 7 and under are free). Dinners consist of lightly breaded flounder...
While many fire department and volunteer groups have canceled their Lenten fish fries this year thanks to skyrocketing costs, the fish fry tradition continues at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company. Customers filed inside the firehall at a steady pace Friday evening as more than 10 volunteers kept busy cooking, preparing...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe Catholic Campus Ministry is holding its 20th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays during Lent. The organization started the fish fry last Friday, and it will continue throughout the Lenten season until Friday, April 8, 2022. The fish fry takes place at the grounds of […]
It's that time of year, once again. The time of year when fish and seafood items are aplenty on most, if not all, restaurant menus. It's the 2022 Lenten Season, and that means it's time for a good ole fashioned fish fry. 2022 Lenten Season. This year's Lenten season began...
Roughly 73% of adults in Ohio identify as Christian, and 18% of those consider themselves Catholic, according to a Pew Research Center survey from 2014. And one may wonder if all 18% of those Catholics reside in the Greater Cincinnati area, especially during Lent, when fish fry hysteria descends upon the city.
