Celebrating a young life

Courtyards Community Living Center held a ceremony last Thursday to remember and honor their residents who died of COVID-19 over the last two years. The facility’s management company, Community Eldercare Services, presented a bronze cross in memory of those who died. During the celebration of life, crosses were presented...
The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department invites the public to a KIDZ Jamboree next month. This event is for kids age 5 and under, celebrating the Week of the Young Child. KIDZ Jamboree is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Surprise Resource Center, 12425 W. Bell Road.
One of the most difficult transitions to adulthood is realizing not only that you are no longer protected by an invisible, older hand, but that you never were. Of course, parents, teachers and mentors try their hardest to protect their young loved ones, but there is only so much they can do to shield us from the darker parts of the world.
ATLANTA — Congressman, mayor, United Nations ambassador, peace-maker are just some of the titles for Andrew Young. The iconic leader is celebrating his 90th birthday. On Saturday night, a large gala was held at the Georgia World Congress Center to help him ring in another year. The extravagant dinner...
The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on March 2 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy a Jucy’s Taco Bar lunch with 23, including guests and Optimists. President Julie Brock noted that the Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven was back with us after his ankle surgery (postponed twice due to COVID) and called on him to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
Silver Key is working through a month-long celebration of the meals on wheels program aiming to raise awareness about the importance of the program and the challenges it faces to continue to meet people’s needs in the years to come.
