An Iowa City woman arrested on domestic assault charges allegedly attacked her husband with a knife and asked police to murder him for her. Officers responded to a domestic report at the Calvin Avenue home of 65-year-old Barbara Rivadeneira late Saturday night involving her threatening her husband. The reported victim stated that Rivadeneira hit him five or six times but was uninjured. However, she was holding three kitchen knives and came at him saying she was going to kill him.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO