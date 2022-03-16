ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Pothole Repairs Underway In City Of Camden, Across County

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dk4j8_0ehUCTdX00

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Eyewitness News was in Camden’s Parkside neighborhood on Wednesday, where lawmakers are focused on potholes. The city says it’s working to repair the damage from winter weather.

Since December crews in the county have filled more than 2,000 potholes, using 90 tons of asphalt.

Villanova Starts Run At Another NCAA Championship Against University Of Delaware: 'I Think We're Ready'

Both the city of Camden, and Camden County, say repair efforts continue at a quick pace.

“It’s a great partnership when Camden City and Camden County works together to fill these holes. We’ve done a great job since December and we’re going to continue to a better job as we continue this spring,” Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer said.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes so crews can take action.

Camden residents can report potholes in their neighborhood by contacting the Mayor’s Office at (856) 757-7200 or mayor@ci.camden.nj.us or by contacting the Camden Department of Public Works at (856) 757-7132, (856) 757-7034 or publicworks@ci.camden.nj.us. Residents can also report potholes on county roads by going to www.camdencounty.com/service/public-works/county-road-report-form/ or by calling (856) 566-2980.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Government
Camden County, NJ
Government
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Potholes#Asphalt#Cbs#University Of Delaware#The Mayor S Office
CNN

CNN

935K+
Followers
139K+
Post
744M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy