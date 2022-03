Getting used to post-pandemic changes at the office. A lot has changed since we were all ‘at the office’. As we all return to working at the office (at least some of the time), most of us will return to a new environment, with new ways of working and new policies to follow. This can easily leave staff feeling wrong-footed, and re-training becomes a priority – to ensure that all staff are on the same page.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO