ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Wright State beats Bryant 93-82 for NCAA Tournament win

By JACOB BENGE
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xgjmq_0ehU9Sg800
NCAA Bryant Wright St Basketball Bryant guard Peter Kiss, center right, drives past Wright State's Grant Basile (0) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean)

DAYTON, Ohio — (AP) — Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 on Wednesday night for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

Playing inside the University of Dayton Arena just 12 miles from its home court, Wright State (22-13) advanced to play top-seeded Arizona in San Diego on Friday in the West Region.

“It was a frantic-paced game,” Wright State coach Scott Nagy said. “We haven’t had many teams this year come at us like that just after every make and miss and turnover.”

Holden was 11 of 15 from the field. Tyler Calvin added 21 points, and Grant Basile had 14.

Peter Kiss, the NCAA’s leading scorer, led Bryant (22-10) with 28 points.

“Our guys played hard enough to win, we just didn’t play well enough to win,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said.

The Raiders led 44-42 at halftime behind 20 points from Holden.

Both teams were seeded 16th.

GUARDING THE NATION’S BEST

Kiss entered the game averaging 25.1 points per game.

Wright State guard Tim Finke drew the assignment of guarding Kiss. Finke forced Kiss to make four turnovers and shoot below his season average of 45.6% from the field.

“Tim’s a fantastic defender. We’ve known that all year,” Basile said. “He made him work for it.”

HOLDEN’S HOT HAND

Holden made a season-high 14 free throws, including a perfect 8-for-8 clip in the first half. He finished just one point shy of tying his career high.

“I think it was definitely a good booster for us,” Holden said. “Emotionally, I thought the crowd did a great job being energetic and getting into it. It’s awesome to be able to do this, like Grant said, in your backyard.”

HOMETOWN HEROS

Located east of Dayton, Wright State made its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Raiders won the Horizon League Tournament in 2018 but lost to No. 3 Tennessee in the first round.

After navigating off-the-court adversity in which five players were impacted by the deaths of a parent or grandparent, Wright State etched program history while banding behind the mantra, “Brotherhood over Basketball.”

“This is the first one and will always be the first one,” Nagy said. “Where we did it, how we did it, all those things, I mean, it’s a lifetime moment for these guys.”

BIG PICTURE

Bryant: The Bulldogs shot a season-low 16.7% from 3-point range, going 1 for 13 in the second half.

Wright State: The Raiders had 44 rebounds, their second-most of the season. They have 13 offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT

Wright State: Vs. No. 1 Arizona on Friday in San Diego.

“I think we’re all confident and we’re going there to win,” Holden said. “We’re not just going there for the experience of March Madness.”

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

TIPPING OFF: Always-dangerous Ramblers set sights on Ohio St

A look at what’s happening in the NCAA Tournament today:. After a couple of first-day shockers, Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament's first round features a dangerous double-digit seed with Loyola-Chicago matched against an Ohio State team that surely hasn't forgotten its overtime loss to a No. 15 Oral Roberts in last year's tournament opener.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Most NCAA tourney-tested coaches nestled in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski headed for the tunnel after Duke’s practice Thursday, offering a wave to the cheering fans who had gathered to watch and hopefully capture a brief moment from his final NCAA Tournament. Moments later, another Hall of Fame coach – Michigan...
GREENVILLE, SC
WGAU

Murray State edges San Francisco 92-87 in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Games like this require veteran leadership, which KJ Williams and others delivered for Murray State. Williams scored six of his 18 points in overtime after Murray State blew an eight-point lead late in regulation, and the seventh-seeded Racers extended their winning streak to 21 games with a 92-87 victory over San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGAU

NCAAs Round 1: 'Teddy Buckets' shows what's old is new again

“Old” is a relative term in college basketball, but if the players in this year's NCAA Tournament looked somehow older than usual, relax. It's not your eyesight. It's the new normal. It began with the COVID-19 pandemic that cut a wide swath through the past three seasons and convinced...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Dayton, OH
College Basketball
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
State
Arizona State
Dayton, OH
College Sports
WGAU

Carolina routs Marquette 95-63 in Davis' NCAA coaching debut

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Hubert Davis was quick to point out the first NCAA Tournament victory for Caleb Love and other North Carolina players. The Tar Heels coach was less interested in what it meant to win his tournament debut for a storied program that also is his alma mater.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Memphis holds off Boise State rally for 64-53 1st-round win

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Lessons from a tough start to the season helped Memphis weather a second-half challenge by Boise State on Thursday. DeAndre Williams had 14 points, Jalen Duren made a crucial basket down the stretch and the ninth-seeded Tigers survived their first-round game against the Broncos with a 64-53 victory in the NCAA Tournament.
PORTLAND, OR
WGAU

NCAA women's tournament features 12 Black female coaches

Dawn Staley has a sheepish grin, which turns into a smile after a quick glance at the Greensboro Region of the women's NCAA Tournament. There is sense of pride that exudes from the South Carolina basketball coach when she sees people who look like her, doing what she does and getting the chance to be successful at it.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Nagy
Person
Jared Grasso
WGAU

Saint Peter's shocks No. 2 seed Kentucky 85-79 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Saint Peter's acted like it had been there before. After the 15th-seeded Peacocks bounced storied Kentucky from the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, they calmly exchanged handshakes with the Wildcats before heading over to the opposite sideline to celebrate with a small contingent of true believers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Tennessee uses balanced offense to beat Longwood 88-56

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Tennessee used its stout defense to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament. If the Volunteers shoot as well as they did Thursday in Indianapolis, they could be headed toward an even bigger celebration. Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, and Tennessee pounded Longwood...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#Raiders#Ap
WGAU

Richmond ousts 5th-seeded Iowa with 67-63 1st-round win

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had an inkling a week ago — well before Richmond had even qualified for the NCAA Tournament — that the Spiders were capable of a first-round upset. “Probably last Thursday,” the fifth-year guard said, referring to the day Richmond...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

ESPN treats NCAA Women's Tournament as premier event

ESPN has treated the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on the same level as the College Football Playoff and “Monday Night Football.” But with increased attention toward how the women’s version of “March Madness” is treated compared to the men’s tournament, ESPN’s coverage will be under the microscope.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Bey scores career-high 51 points, Pistons beat Magic 134-120

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 134-120 on Thursday night to end a four-game losing streak. Bey tied the franchise record with 10 3-pointers in 14 attempts. He was 17 for 27 overall. Two...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WGAU

Bulldog football players update spring practice

A trio of University of Georgia football players spoke on the Bulldogs’ spring practice. On Thursday, senior Christopher Smith, senior Kenny McIntosh and redshirt sophomore Sedrick Van Pran offered the following comments after practice…. #29 | Christopher Smith | DB | Sr. On the biggest impression after two days...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Burns part of 4-way tie for lead in title defense at Valspar

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — (AP) — Sam Burns prefers to look at what's next instead of what happened, and that was a big part in how he responded for a 7-under 64 and a share of the lead Thursday in the Valspar Championship, his first time as defending champion.
GOLF
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
57K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy