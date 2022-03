A compilation error is encountered when you try to instantiate a struct that contains a mapping as an attribute. This type of one-to-many data structure can be useful, for instance, to encode a marketplace for time-limited licenses to some content. But this type of structure cannot be equivalently modeled with a separate mapping for licenses. The workaround is quite simple, we just have to declare the struct in storage before we instantiate a pointer to it.

