Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Raymond James 43rd Institutional Investors Conference March 8, 2022 1:05 PM ET. All right. Let’s get started here. My name is Jayson Bedford. I’m the Medical Device Analyst here. Again, welcome to the second day of the 43rd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and Happy International Women’s Day. So with us, we have the senior management team of Johnson & Johnson. The largest healthcare company in the world. We have the company’s CFO, Joe Wolk. We have the company’s VP Investor Relations, Jess Moore. And we also have Lisa Romano upfront here.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO