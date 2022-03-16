ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams officially release All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
It was reported earlier this week that the Rams were going to release Johnny Hekker, a 10-year veteran punter. And on Wednesday night, they made that move official.

The Rams cut their punter of the last decade, parting ways with the four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. He played all 161 regular-season games with the Rams, never missing a single start.

Hekker led the NFL in punt yards in 2015 and 2016. He was also first in the league in average yards per punt (47.9) in 2015, which was the best season of his career.

Hekker was a fake punt weapon, too. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception, picking up 13 first downs on trick plays.

The Rams didn’t utilize his arm much in the last two years since John Fassel left – he threw just one pass in the last two seasons – but he’s accurate when asked to throw the ball.

Hekker will certainly be missed in Los Angeles and will go down as one of the most popular Rams players of the last decade. This video tribute from the Rams shows why that is.

