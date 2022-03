The five Oscar-nominated animated pics use many styles and storytelling genres to explore deeper issues. Below is a look into each work of art. Pet taxidermy. Screw threads. Pickling. These are the delightfully strange obsessions of the family in Joanna Quinn and Les Mill’s short film. Audiences return to the life of Beryl, a middle-age, middle-class female hero who doesn’t hide her quirks and flaws or those of the people she loves. Much of the film is based on the filmmakers’ observations of people in their own lives and themselves. Beryl’s love of drawing is taken from Quinn’s own early passion for art and drawing. Mills often takes ideas for dialogue from conversations he’s heard. Quinn considered going digital for the film but ultimately went back to hand-drawn animation.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO