Georgia State

Georgia's 1st Black U.S. Senator meets with the 1st Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court

By Maria Boynton
WAOK News Talk
 1 day ago

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s first Black Senator, met Wednesday with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the nation’s first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

Senator Reverend Warnock said during Wednesday's meeting with the federal judge “I applaud the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. It’s time the federal judiciary reflects the diversity of our country. Georgians want a nominee who is fair and qualified. I look forward to reviewing this nomination”

Atlanta Harvard grad says Jackson 'more qualified than most of those already on the Supreme Court'

The meeting happened in Warnock's office during Judge Jackson's visit to Capitol Hill offices. According to his office, Warnock chatted briefly with Judge Jackson about the role of the Supreme Court and her qualifications, and expressed that he looks forward to continuing to review her nomination.

Senate confirmation hearings for Jackson are set for next week. If confirmed by the full Senate, she will be the first Black woman to ever sit on the nation's highest court.

☆Jenn A Syde☆
1d ago

can you just imagine the uproar if we replaced the color "black" with "white"?This is the latest craze practiced by Democrats. They appoint souly based on color first, and that is exactly what it sounds like. IGNORANCE.

diplopia
1d ago

Just about every single position that becomes available today is filled either by a woman or a black woman? It must be that systemic racism.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

