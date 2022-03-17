ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers acquire Ben Chiarot from Canadiens

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foWaD_0ehTzSVK00
Defenseman Ben Chiarot. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers have added to their back end, acquiring Ben Chiarot from the Canadiens in exchange for their 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round selection (acquired in Wednesday's Frank Vatrano trade), and prospect center Ty Smilanic. Montreal will retain 50% of Chiarot’s $3.5M AAV as part of the deal. Florida GM Bill Zito released the following statement about his newest rearguard:

Ben is a solid veteran defenseman that will bring both experience and size to our blue line. Having reached the Stanley Cup Final with Montreal last season, he is a player that knows what it takes to make a deep playoff run, which is what our organization is striving for in these next few months.

The 30-year-old blueliner has worked his way up from being a role player in Winnipeg to a key part of Montreal’s back end, logging at least 21:47 a night in each of his three seasons with the Canadiens. His offensive numbers aren’t overly exciting – just seven goals and 11 assists in 54 games – but he is better known for his physicality and defensive game, elements that the Panthers certainly covet as they load up for what they hope will be a lengthy playoff run.

It’s Chiarot’s performance in the playoffs last season that had him on the radar for several contenders and had Montreal setting a high asking price comparable to last season’s David Savard trade. He logged more than 25 minutes a night for the Canadiens in their improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final, playing a key shutdown role along the way. That’s likely the role that Florida envisions for him as a complementary partner for Aaron Ekblad on their top pairing, allowing MacKenzie Weegar to drop to the second pair.

It should come as no surprise that Chiarot was traded with Montreal well out of playoff contention and the fact the team made him a healthy scratch against Arizona on Tuesday for what was termed a managerial decision. They managed to add three future assets including the first-round pick they were coveting. Worth noting is that while there is no condition on Florida’s 2023 first-rounder, the deal could technically change if Florida was to somehow fall out of the playoffs and land a top-ten pick this year. In that case, this 2023 pick would be conveyed to Buffalo. Of course, that’s extremely unlikely to happen. The Canadiens will also assume the conditions on the fourth-rounder from the Vatrano deal and will receive the lowest-rated of the fourth-round selections the Rangers have – their own and Winnipeg’s.

As for Smilanic, the 20-year-old was a third-round selection (74th overall) back in 2021. He has played in 38 games with Quinnipiac of the NCAA this season, picking up 13 goals and nine assists. He was also selected to USA’s entry into the since-postponed World Juniors. Montreal has until August 15, 2024 to sign him to an entry-level deal.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was first to report that Chiarot was being traded to Montreal.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade deadline primer: Detroit Red Wings

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is now less than a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers considering Claude Giroux for Owen Tippett swap with Panthers?

Earlier this evening on Hockey Night in Canada, Jeff Marek noted that several high-profile Philadelphia Flyers’ front office members, including Chuck Fletcher, Daniel Briere, Dean Lombardi, and Bill Barber had attended the Lehigh Valley Phantoms game against the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers (link). Marek said:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings suspect forward Robby Fabbri has torn ACL

The Detroit Red Wings could be without Robby Fabbri for the rest of the year, as head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters Friday that the team suspects Fabbri suffered a torn ACL. While he is still undergoing further evaluation, the expectation at this point is that he will not play again this season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
David Savard
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Kris Letang, Penguins have 'big gaps' in negotiations for next contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been possibly the most successful team of the salary-cap era. Their core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang has brought the team three Stanley Cups and has kept them competitive for an entire generation of hockey. But as that core continues to age deeper into their 30s, there are more and more questions about how much longer the three can remain together as Penguins. Recently, there has been a focus on Letang specifically and his future with the team, given that he is a pending unrestricted free agent. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Letang’s future in Pittsburgh is unclear.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Examining Stars goaltender Braden Holtby's trade candidacy

With the trade deadline now a few weeks away, we continue our look at some of the players who have a good chance of being on the move between now and March 21st. Braden Holtby’s first season away from the Washington Capitals, the only team he had ever known, the team he backstopped to a Stanley Cup in 2018, did not go well. Holtby signed a two-year contract worth $4.3M per year with the Vancouver Canucks, and the team was optimistic that he would replace Jacob Markstrom’s starts and help ease Thatcher Demko into his role as a starting goaltender. Holtby’s play was far poorer than those expectations demanded, and he was eventually bought out by the team after only one season, a season where he posted a .889 save percentage and an eye-popping 3.67 goals against average in 21 games. But this season, Holtby has been impressive for the Dallas Stars, and he owns a .913 save percentage in 24 games as the Stars battle for position in the Western Conference’s playoff race.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the trade candidacy of Blue Jackets forward Max Domi

With the trade deadline now less than a month away, we continue our look at some of the players who have a good chance of being on the move between now and March 21. Last season wasn’t a great one for Max Domi. He struggled to fit in with the Blue Jackets in his first year with the team and certainly didn’t live up to his contract. Then he suffered a long-term injury, and the combination of that was enough to cause the Seattle Kraken to pass on him for free in expansion (where they instead picked someone that went back to Columbus days later as a free agent). However, this season has gone a bit better for him, which may be enough to help him land a new home with a playoff-bound team in the near future.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Montreal#Gm
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade-deadline primer: Anaheim Ducks

As the calendar turns to March, the trade deadline is inching closer. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Anaheim Ducks. The youth is here in Southern California, perhaps a bit earlier than planned....
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL suspends agreement with KHL

After the NHL cut business relations with Russia recently, they’ve taken things even further in a memo sent to teams Monday. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was first to report that the league has cut ties with the KHL following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, telling teams to cease contact and suspending the memorandum of understanding between the two leagues.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Captain Jonathan Toews headlines players returning for Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are getting a whole bunch of reinforcements Thursday. Jonathan Toews, Tyler Johnson, Calvin de Haan and Riley Stillman will all return, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBCS Chicago reports. Henrik Borgstrom and Erik Gustafsson will sit, while Alec Regula was returned to the minor leagues earlier Thursday. While de...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Keith Yandle's ironman streak could end if he's traded to new team?

Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle has had a rough season. While he has set the new ironman record for the most consecutive regular season games played (975 and counting), his offensive numbers have been underwhelming with a goal and 14 assists in 52 games. He has a full no-move clause in his one-year, $900K contract and told reporters, including NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jordan Hall, that he hasn’t given any consideration as to whether or not he’d be willing to waive that trade protection.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade-deadline primer: Vegas Golden Knights

As the calendar turns to March, the trade deadline is inching closer. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Vegas Golden Knights. Maybe more than any other season in their franchise’s brief history, this...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ivan Miroshnichenko could miss 2022-23 season

One of the top prospects for the 2022 draft–at least before the recent invasion of Ukraine poured doubt onto the futures of all Russian prospects–was Ivan Miroshnichenko, a brilliant skater that combines good size with uncanny offensive instincts. The 18-year-old was expected to go right near the top of the board, with one scout even putting him first overall in Bob McKenzie’s midseason poll for TSN. Now, it’s unclear when Miroshnichenko will even play hockey again.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy