Chris Beard’s first season at Texas has come to an end in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Purdue’s size and athleticism were just too much for this Texas team. Jaden Ivey put a dagger through the heart of Texas fans everywhere with a deep step-back three-pointer giving the Boilermakers a six point lead with a minute left. The shot put the game away as Purdue held on to win 81-71.

TEXAS STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO