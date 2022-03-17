Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, report says

Kanye West is slamming ex Kim Kardashian for attempts to ‘gas light’ him and ‘drag’ his name, calling she and new boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘pawns in a bigger game.’. Amid his nasty public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, Kanye West is now claiming his children’s schedules are being “changed last minute,” much to his chagrin. “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in a March 14 Instagram post which featured news coverage of his ongoing social media battle with Kim. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”

