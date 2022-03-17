ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, report says

Derrick
 1 day ago

Things are still going south for Kanye West. The divisive artist has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, according to a report. Instagram locked his account after...

Related
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Says Prenup Not ‘Ratified,’ No Proof He Harassed Kim Kardashian Online

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is now suggesting he might challenge his prenup with Kim Kardashian and that her claims he’s been causing her “emotional distress” with harassing social media posts are “double hearsay.” In a new court filing late Friday, the Donda rapper is doubling down on his opposition to Kardashian’s request for a speedier restoration of her single status ahead of a final settlement on financial and custody issues in the couple’s high-profile split. Kardashian said in a filing earlier this week that she believes West’s initial request for a delay filed Feb. 18 is...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Hits Back At Kim Kardashian For Changing Their Kids’ Schedules ‘Last Minute’

Kanye West is slamming ex Kim Kardashian for attempts to ‘gas light’ him and ‘drag’ his name, calling she and new boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘pawns in a bigger game.’. Amid his nasty public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, Kanye West is now claiming his children’s schedules are being “changed last minute,” much to his chagrin. “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in a March 14 Instagram post which featured news coverage of his ongoing social media battle with Kim. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
E! News

Saint West Shows Off His Singing Skills in Mom Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Kanye "Ye" West isn't the only one in the family in tune with his musical abilities. And if you needed proof, then look no further than to mom Kim Kardashian's latest video, shared to her Instagram Stories, of their son Saint West. On March 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a few snippets of the two side-by-side while they spent some quality time together. In the clips of the mother-son duo, the pair sported a few fun filters before Saint decided to sing along to the tune playing in the background.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Release From Jail After 6 Days

Some people have longer vacations than Jussie Smollett's official stay in jail for lying to police officers about a fake racist and homophobic hate crime. The Empire actor was officially released from Cook County Jail on Wednesday night after a six-night stay in solitary confinement, where he was sent to a psych ward for several days. During his appeal, the actor was released as the court agreed with Jussie's lawyers that he should be free as his sentence is pending appeal.
floor8.com

Kanye West plays 'victim' following Pete Davidson's clap back

Kanye West plays "victim" after Pete Davidson decided to finally clap back after months of derogative harassment from the rapper. Following the Saturday Night Live comedians text exchange with Kim Kardashian's ex, the Gold Digger singer took to his social media page once more to address "Kim and SKETE". Kanye...
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Opens Up About The Day Her Dad Sat Her Down To Tell Her He Was Taking Over Her Life

Britney Spears recently regained her freedom in November 2021 when a judge deemed her conservatorship “no longer required,” putting an end to the control her father had over her finances, personal life and medical decisions. However, the pop star still feels the effects of what she’s described as her family’s abuse that occurred over the course of the 13-year conservatorship. Spears recently recalled the day her father Jamie Spears informed her that he was becoming her conservator, and the effect it had on her.
