Tesla is jacking up prices of its electric vehicles for the second time in less than a week after Elon Musk said the company was facing pressure from inflation. Electric vehicle prices are increasing between 5% and 10% across its entire range. Prices of the company's cheapest car, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, rose from $44,990 to $46,990. The cost of its more expensive Model X Tri motor increased from $126,490 to $138,990, according to The Verge. Just last week, the company also increased the price of some long-range models.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO