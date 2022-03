RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly wraps up its 2022 session in just over a week. This time around, with new leadership in Richmond, there are a few sticking points. One of the top priorities for both Governor Glenn Youngkin and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears was expanding charter schools in the commonwealth, but the General Assembly has put a wrench in their plans.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO