19 former Colts officially hit free agency
The new league year arrived on Wednesday and that means 19 former Indianapolis Colts officially became free agents.
While there is a chance the Colts re-sign some of the players that are now on the market, they will be free to test what other teams are offering without Indy being able to do much about it.
The Colts have made some moves in regards to re-signing some of their players. The following players were re-signed before the start of the new league year:
We are tracking all of the moves the Colts are making with free agency officially here. These are the 18 players officially on the market as of Wednesday:
