Kentucky’s open practices at the NCAA Tournament are never much more than shooting drills, and today’s in Indianapolis wasn’t much different. For 45 minutes, the Cats worked on their shots at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in front of a small group of Kentucky fans. Jack Pilgrim will have a thorough scouting report for you in just a bit, but first, here are the sights and sounds from my view.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO