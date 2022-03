New York — A New York City man convicted of trying to help the Taliban fight American forces was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison. Delowar Mohammed Hossain was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Sidney H. Stein. Hossain was convicted during a one-week trial in October of trying to provide material support for terrorism by contributing funds, goods and services to the Taliban.

