LANGDON – A collection of fundraisers, varying from downtown community events to concession sales, helped birth the Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich softball team. With the funds, it is now up to the team to take to the field in their inaugural season. While Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich might be more well-known for their prowess on the gridiron or baseball diamond, the newly minted softball team will look to leave their mark in due time. As the softball team opens their season,...

LANGDON, ND ・ 23 MINUTES AGO