ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia

Key performance indicators: March 17

By Neal Freyman
morningbrew.com
 3 days ago

Stat: For a quiet date night tonight, you’re better off heading to Whole Foods. St. Patrick’s Day is the highest grossing day of the year for US bars and restaurants, according to...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

How bad could a wave of the BA.2 omicron variant be for the US? Here's the key indicator

With a new version of the omicron coronavirus variant picking up steam in the United States, as many as 28 million seniors remain at risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, either because they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, or because it has been more than five months since their second or third dose of a vaccine, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Henry County Daily Herald

This key indicator may determine how bad a BA.2 wave could be in the US

With a new version of the Omicron coronavirus variant picking up steam in the United States, as many as 28 million seniors remain at risk of becoming severely ill from Covid-19, either because they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, or because it has been more than five months since their second or third dose of a vaccine, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#St Paddy S Day#Russian#Kgb#Ukrainian#Ap News
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Only NATO Can Save Putin

Sign up for Tom’s newsletter, Peacefield, here. Russian President Vladimir Putin is in trouble. Despite his limited gains on the ground in Ukraine, he is facing strategic defeat in a war that no one (including me) would have expected him to lose. The vaunted Russian army has turned out to be a hollow force whose major skill sets seem to be bullying its own conscripts and killing foreign civilians. The Russian air force has underperformed even the lowest expectations; perhaps Russian pilots should have spent more time getting training and logging flying hours instead of doing fancy maneuvers at foreign air shows. At home, Putin distrusts his own security services and is apparently purging some of his top spies. The Russian people are going into the streets, prompting the regime to arrest thousands. The Russian economy is in a deep freeze and is likely to stay there for years.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy