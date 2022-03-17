Men’s Tournament Scores

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle got to Baylor together and were part of a national championship as freshmen in 2019. They all had a decision to make following an unexpected coaching change after last season. Smith, Egbo and Bickle all opted to stay...
Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Park was back at home and looking for its first victory after dropping its opener to Parkersburg. The game was scoreless at the top of the fourth but University widened the lead after a triple by Spadafore. Makiyah Strothers had trouble making the play in right and three run came […]
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo men's basketball season came to an end in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, falling to Dayton 74-55. DaRon Holmes, an NBA prospect, finished with a game-high 20 points for the Flyers inside a packed Savage Arena. Seth Millner Jr. led the...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Needing to fill a shortstop hole, the Colorado Rockies think they’ve got a smooth fit with José Iglesias. Iglesias signed a one-year, $5 million contract to step in for franchise fixture Trevor Story, an addition made with an eye toward extending the Rockies’ defensive prowess in the middle infield.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles defeated the Class AAAA defending champs Thursday night in the 2022 WV state quarterfinals. They made key free throws late to beat George Washington 53-49. SC will play number one seed Morgantown Friday evening. Three other local teams seasons ended on...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Parkersburg South used a 16-2 run to close to the second quarter of their AAAA quarterfinal with Wheeling Park to take control of the game. The run gave South a 31-15 lead at halftime. Park would get as close as 11 in the third quarter but that would be it as […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown had no issues in its state tournament debut as it dominated Musselman 71-33 in the AAAA quarterfinal. Morgantown made a statement right away with a 16-0 run to start. The Mohigans scored in a variety of ways early and often and led the Applemen 26-6 at the end of the first […]
