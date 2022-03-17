Men's Tournament Scores

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team picked up a win Wednesday night at Sentara Park. The No. 21 Dukes defeated No. 19 Richmond, 13-10, in a top-25 matchup. JMU jumped out to an 8-1 lead at halftime and held on for the victory to improve to 4-4 overall on the season.
Allen (Texas) defensive lineman David Hicks has earned offers from across the country. But his recruitment is shaping up to be a two-team, cross-state race. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Oklahoma and Texas A&M are in the midst of neck-and-neck battle to land Hicks. The RPM gives the Sooners a slight lead at 50.3 percent, with A&M right on their heels at 47.9 percent. No other program has more than a 1 percent shot.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for UVA and VCU College Basketball fans!. UVA’s men’s team won its first game in the NIT Tournament last night with a score of 60 to 57 over Mississippi State. The Hoos will face North Texas in the second round on March...
Norfolk State is back in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. But the makeup of this team has been reshaped by transfers.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament had their open practice Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans said this was their way of being able to experience some of March Madness without having to get tickets. “We’re at March Madness!” said Khloe White. The arena welcomed fans from all over. “We came […]
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local basketball fans gathered throughout Hampton Roads on Thursday afternoon to watch their alma maters play in the NCAA Tournament. At Recover Sports Grill, the Chesapeake Chapter of the Norfolk State Alumni Association held a watch party. The group brought plenty of excitement as they watched the NSU men's basketball team compete in March Madness for a second straight season.
