Anthony Joshua took to social media on Thursday to tease an announcement as speculation grows around the Briton’s next move.Having been outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in London in September, Joshua was lined up to rematch the unbeaten Ukrainian this spring in a bid to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the southpaw.However, Usyk is in his home country to aid its defence against the ongoing Russian invasion, leaving a second bout with Joshua up in the air.Promoters and fighters have come forward in recent weeks with the hopes of organising a bout with “AJ”, who...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO