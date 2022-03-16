Denton authorities investigating arson at Goodwill

At least one person intentionally caused a fire at Goodwill early Wednesday morning, Denton authorities have confirmed.

The fire, which was called in around 12:17 a.m., was under control within an hour after Denton firefighters were dispatched Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department, said the fire was intentionally set Wednesday morning. An arson investigator with the Fire Department is still working on the case.

Shay Dial Johnson, the vice president for community engagement for the North Texas Goodwill hub, said she didn’t know when the store would reopen.

“We’re not sure exactly what has happened yet at this point,” Johnson said. “The damage looks like it was isolated to our docking area in the rear of the building.”

Goodwill North Central Texas announced on Facebook that the University Drive location will be closed until further notice due to the fire damage. Johnson said Goodwill asked clients to take large item donations to the Roanoke ADC or Golden Triangle Retail Store in Fort Worth instead. A donation trailer will be at the University Drive site in Denton for smaller items.

No flames spread into the building, but there was smoke. The Fire Department said the fire was mainly contained to the back of the store.

According to a Facebook post, Goodwill representatives were at the store by 8 a.m. Wednesday cleaning up and assessing the damage. Johnson said the retail director arrived some time after 2 a.m. when the alarm company called.

“We did sustain a lot of smoke damage,” Johnson said. “The smoke being pretty much in everything. We are still combing through [it].”

She said the vice president of contracts and facilities was on the scene trying to assess the damage. Goodwill doesn’t know yet if it will have to replace much or all of the merchandise.

“We will definitely have a loss; we’re just not sure how much,” she said.