Surprise adds youth sports class

The city of Surprise Parks & Recreation Department will offer new speed/agility classes designed to improve performance in multiple sports.

Residents can register for this class, as well as city basketball and volleyball skills classes now. Class options include weekdays and weekends.

• The new speed/agility class begins March 30, this new class aims to help athletes increase speed and agility through focusing on different drills designed to improve the athlete’s ability across multiple sports. Speed/agility will be led by returning instructor Anthony Enriquez who has been coaching many Surprise basketball clinics. Enriquez has multiple years experience playing and coaching college athletics.

• The city is introducing a new volleyball instructor, Taylor Norris. Norris was a former collegiate volleyball player at Fayetteville State University and has more than 10 years experience playing and coaching high-level volleyball programs.

• Basketball options include weekend clinics or weekday classes for kids ages 5-15.

Weekend clinics will focus on a singular aspect of the sport to allow players to develop in the skills they need the most. Both intermediate and beginner options will be available. Enriquez, a former collegiate player at Minot State and assistant coach at Glendale Community College, returns to lead these classes.

Weekday classes will offer a comprehensive six-week basketball experience led by returning instructor Shelby Chaney, a former collegiate player at Gannon University who transitioned into professional basketball with the Sheffield Sharks in the United Kingdom.

To register for any spring classes and clinics or to see the full parks and recreation offerings, visit surpriserec.surpriseaz.gov.

For information, contact Surprise Parks & Recreation at 623-222-2000.