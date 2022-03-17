ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Rangers sign relievers 3-time All-Star Holland and Winkler

Surprise Independent
 1 day ago

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland and right-hander Dan Winkler have signed minor league contracts with the Texas Rangers.

The deals announced Wednesday include invitations to major league spring training.

Holland had eight saves and a 4.85 ERA in 57 appearances last season for Kansas City, with 8.57 strikeouts per nine innings and a .229 opponent batting average. He spent the past two seasons with the Royals, his second stint with the organization.

The 36-year-old Holland has averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 11 big league seasons with Kansas City (2010-15, 2020-21), Colorado (2017), St. Louis (2018), Washington (2018) and Arizona (2019).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FV8WT_0ehTeKaF00

Winkler pitched the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, and went 1-3 with a 5.22 ERA over 47 relief appearances last year. He had a 2.61 ERA before allowing three or more runs in each of his last three appearances and was designated for assignment on Aug. 17.

Before his time with the Cubs, Winkler pitched for Atlanta from 2015-19.

Holland would have a $2.1 million base salary if he makes the big league roster, and Winkler would get a $1 million salary.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Surprise, AZ
