A Comprehensive Study Exploring Cardiac Cath Lab Market | Key Players Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips, Shimadzu, GE Healthcare

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2022-- Today, GE Healthcare and AliveCor announced a partnership to deliver medical-grade six-lead electrocardiograms (ECGs) taken by patients on an AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L ECG device outside of the hospital setting – at home or on the go – directly into GE Healthcare’s MUSE Cardiac Management System for physicians to view and evaluate. This integration offers physicians access to trusted patient data within their existing workflow, helping to increase their diagnostic confidence and improving the ability to effectively manage patients proactively across the care continuum – with the goal of reducing hospitalizations linked to cardiac conditions, 2 including but not limited to atrial fibrillation. 3.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO