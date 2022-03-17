ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software Testing Tools Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Ranorex, Katalon, QMetry

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Software Testing Tools Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2027" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Industrial Heat Pumps Market to witness 32% Growth from Europe | Rising Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency by Industries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Heat Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New open-source software helps small chem labs easily access AI for reaction optimization

A team of experts at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has released a new open-source software program called Rxn Rover. It is designed to help chemistry researchers easily and affordably tap into the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate chemical reaction optimization and discovery, speeding the discovery and deployment of new technologies.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

An R package for comprehensive data analysis of peptide- and protein-centric bottom-up proteomics data

A recent Bioinformatics Advances paper by the Picotti lab (Institute of Molecular Systems Biology) introduces their R package for data analysis of limited proteolysis coupled to mass spectrometry (LiP-MS) and bottom-up proteomics data. Novel bottom-up proteomics approaches such as LiP-MS, phosphoproteomics and other PTM-centric experiments require flexible software tools to...
COMPUTERS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

“Active Matter” Breakthrough Enables Shape-Shifting Next-Generation Robots

Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. The research, led by the University of Bath, is described in a paper published on March 11, 2022, in Science Advances.
ENGINEERING
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
TechRadar

Google says it has made a major breakthrough on carbon-free energy

Google has been working to develop better tools to track energy consumption and production in order to achieve its 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by 2030. As part of these efforts, the search giant announced a new tool called Time-based Energy Attribute Certificates (T-EACs) last year to advance a more granular approach to energy tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Reusability report: Capturing properties of biological objects and their relationships using graph neural networks

Arising from R. Schulte-Sasse et al. Nature Machine Intelligence https://doi.org/10.1038/s42256-021-00325-y (2021). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HELP-DKT: an interpretable cognitive model of how students learn programming based on deep knowledge tracing

Student cognitive models are playing an essential role in intelligent online tutoring for programming courses. These models capture students' learning interactions and store them in the form of a set of binary responses, thereby failing to utilize rich educational information in the learning process. Moreover, the recent development of these models has been focused on improving the prediction performance and tended to adopt deep neural networks in building the end-to-end prediction frameworks. Although this approach can provide an improved prediction performance, it may also cause difficulties in interpreting the student's learning status, which is crucial for providing personalized educational feedback. To address this problem, this paper provides an interpretable cognitive model named HELP-DKT, which can infer how students learn programming based on deep knowledge tracing. HELP-DKT has two major advantages. First, it implements a feature-rich input layer, where the raw codes of students are encoded to vector representations, and the error classifications as concept indicators are incorporated. Second, it can infer meaningful estimation of student abilities while reliably predicting future performance. The experiments confirm that HELP-DKT can achieve good prediction performance and present reasonable interpretability of student skills improvement. In practice, HELP-DKT can personalize the learning experience of novice learners.
EDUCATION
Benzinga

Fluence Partners With Hydrofarm To Distribute LED Lighting Solution For Craft Cannabis Growers

Fluence by OSRAM (OTCPK:OSAGF), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, entered into a distribution partnership with Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of hydroponic equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm will distribute Fluence’s newly released SPYDR Fang...
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Startup Quadric Secures $21M to Advance Its Disruptive Edge AI platform

Quadric, the company building high-performance edge processing platform optimized for on-device AI at the network edge, this week announced a $21M Series B funding round. NSITEXE, a group company of a leading mobility supplier DENSO, led the round with major investment from MegaChips. Existing investors Leawood VC, Pear VC, Uncork Capital, and Cota Capital also participated in the round.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

A smart future for the video security industry

The video imaging and cybersecurity sector is undergoing a period of intense transformation, driven by rapidly increasing demand from a broadening range of end-users, including banking and finance, retail, media and entertainment, and local governments. Underlying these shifts are big, global changes: the UN predicts that 68% of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050, while increasing numbers of industries are seeking to reap the benefits of introducing digital technologies into their ways of working.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Design and test of intelligent inspection and monitoring system for cotton bale storage based on RFID

To solve the inspection problems in cotton storage, as well as the need for environmental monitoring in the process of modern cotton bale storage, an intelligent inspection and temperature and humidity intelligent monitoring system based on RFID cotton bale was developed by adopting RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology, wireless temperature and humidity real-time monitoring technology and handheld terminal intelligent inspection technology. The system was composed of RFID positioning inspection module and temperature and humidity real-time monitoring and transmission module. The artificial neural network (ANN) based on the particle swarm optimization (PSO) algorithm was used to process the monitoring data of the system by Gaussian filtering, and an accurate classification model of RSSI and label position was established. The test results showed that: Through the comparative analysis of the RFID indoor positioning algorithm, the positioning error of the PSO-ANN algorithm was small. In the actual cotton bale warehouse test, the relative error of positioning and monitoring for RFID cotton bale intelligent inspection and monitoring system was less than 6.7%, which effectively improved the working efficiency of inspection personnel and the security of cotton bale storage. The relative error of temperature and humidity was less than 8% and less than 7%, which could display the temperature and humidity information in real time and meet the real-time demand. This study improved the management personnel's effective positioning and inspection of the cotton bale, prevented the loss of cotton bale, reduced the deterioration probability of cotton bale, and effectively improved the storage management level of the cotton bale. It was of great practical significance to realize the networking, automation, and intelligence of cotton bale storage management.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Linking the genotypes and phenotypes of cancer cells in heterogenous populations via real-time optical tagging and image analysis

Linking single-cell genomic or transcriptomic profiles to functional cellular characteristics, in particular time-varying phenotypic changes, could help unravel molecular mechanisms driving the growth of tumour-cell subpopulations. Here we show that a custom-built optical microscope with an ultrawide field of view, fast automated image analysis and a dye activatable by visible light enables the screening and selective photolabelling of cells of interest in large heterogeneous cell populations on the basis of specific functional cellular dynamics, such as fast migration, morphological variation, small-molecule uptake or cell division. Combining such functional single-cell selection with single-cell RNA sequencing allowed us to (1) functionally annotate the transcriptomic profiles of fast-migrating and spindle-shaped MCF10A cells, of fast-migrating MDA-MB-231 cells and of patient-derived head-and-neck squamous carcinoma cells, and (2) identify critical genes and pathways driving aggressive migration and mesenchymal-like morphology in these cells. Functional single-cell selection upstream of single-cell sequencing does not depend on molecular biomarkers, allows for the enrichment of sparse subpopulations of cells, and can facilitate the identification and understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying functional phenotypes.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

GE Healthcare developing digital health platform

GE Healthcare is developing a digital health platform it said will boost the speed of digital transformation for hospitals and healthcare systems. The Edison Digital Health Platform is designed to accelerate app integration by connecting devices and other data sources into an aggregated clinical data layer, according to a March 15 GE Healthcare news release.
HEALTH
ZDNet

Meta shares how it detects silent data corruptions in its data centres

After years of testing various approaches for detecting silent data corruptions (SDCs), Meta has outlined its approach for resolving the hardware issue. SDCs are data errors that do not leave any record or trace in system logs. Sources of SDCs include datapath dependencies, temperature variance, and age, among other silicon factors. Since these data errors are silent, they can stay undetected within workloads and propagate across several services.
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

GE Healthcare partnership allows ECG data gathered at home to be viewed in EHRs

GE Healthcare partnered with AliveCor to integrate real-time data from personal electrocardiogram devices directly into hospital workflows. Data from AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L ECG, a portable ECG device that can detect AFib and other heart rhythm conditions, is viewable on a smart phone and sent to GE Healthcare's MUSE cardiac management system, which allows physicians to view and evaluate the results in an EHR, according to a March 16 press release.
ELECTRONICS

