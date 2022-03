Despite a reluctance among some, the gaming industry is already helping shape the next chapter of digital collectibles. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) NFTs were barely a blip on the radar about a year ago, and now they have grown into a $41 billion market opportunity. In addition to art, gaming is one of the primary use cases for non-fungible tokens. And despite a reluctance among some, the gaming industry is already helping shape the next chapter of digital collectibles.

