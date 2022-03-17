ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Yes, Below Deck Down Under Captain Jason Chambers Has Seen Your Thirst Tweets

By Jean Bentley
TVGuide.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the newest addition to the Below Deckfranchise, Below Deck Down Under, then you've definitely seen the trailer — and in particular, the show's newest Captain emerging shirtless from the water like some sort of Aussie god. Captain Jason Chambers knows the scene has...

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Below Deck Down Under' Trailer Takes the Hit Reality Series to Australia For More Romance and Luxury Sailing

Reality TV fan favorite, Below Deck is setting sail for the land of the Great Barrier Reef and to celebrate, they’ve dropped a brand-new trailer. Throwing some shrimps on the barby and hoping to see some tropical fish, the luxury ship will be heading to Australia in the new series, Below Deck Down Under. Join some old and new faces alike when the show lands on Peacock March 17th with the first three episodes available to binge from the gate.
ENTERTAINMENT
WUSA

'Below Deck Down Under': Aesha Scott on the Challenge of Following in Hannah Ferrier's Footsteps as Chief Stew

Below Deck is going to Oz -- but not the "Over the Rainbow" one, the Australian one!. Below Deck Down Under, a new spinoff of the Bravo hit, brings along a familiar face, franchise fan-favorite -- and native of the Southern Hemisphere -- Aesha Scott. Last seen on Below Deck Mediterranean as a back-up stewardess in season 5, the New Zealand native is rocking an extra couple of stripes this go-around as Down Under's inaugural chief stew.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Chambers
Person
Gordon Ramsey
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Did This Early Character Have Wasted Potential?

Some fans think that one early NCIS character could have turned into a fan favorite if the writers had spent a little more time developing her. The character in question is Jennifer “Jenny” Shepard. In the show, she began as a special agent and then eventually became the director of NCIS.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Actor's Future on Show Uncertain, Set to Star in New CBS Pilot

Max Thieriot's future on SEAL Team is now uncertain after the actor was cast in Cal Fire, a new CBS pilot about firefighters. SEAL Team was renewed for a sixth season at Paramount+ and a movie is in development as well. Cal Fire is inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country, and the actor co-wrote the pilot with Grey's Anatomy veterans Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Under#Thirst#Below Deck#Captains#Aussie
TVGuide.com

12 Shows Like Ozark to Watch While You Wait for the Series Finale

Ozark, one of the last holdovers from an earlier era of Netflix when the streaming service still made shows that could conceivably air on HBO or FX, is in the middle of its final season. Season 4 will return to Netflix for its last seven episodes on Friday, April 29, wrapping up the story of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), who moved to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region from Chicago to launder money for a drug cartel and ended up at the center of a power struggle between multiple cartels, the FBI, the Kansas City mafia, local criminals, state politicians, a pharmaceutical company, and a few players we're probably forgetting. And they're doing it all while trying to keep their marriage together and make money for themselves. It's a dangerous game. We don't know how it's going to end, but we guarantee it will be bloody.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Air stewardess says she applied to Delta for five years but only got accepted when she pretended to be white

A Black woman says she spent spent five years pursuing a Delta Airlines role but was only accepted after pretending to be white on her application form. On Sunday, TikToker user Regina De’Chabert (@ginaaa_banks_) said she repeatedly applied for a Delta flight attendant role but never made it past the first stage application form.She was finally invited to a second round interview after saying she was white, and said in a video caption: “Applying to Delta for a flight attendant role for 5 years & get denied. Applys as a white woman, finally received a 2nd interview email.”Some 225,000...
CinemaBlend

NCIS Star Reveals Details About The Crossover With NCIS: Hawai'i, And Fans Might Be Disappointed

2022 is shaping up to be a pretty exciting year for the current NCIS franchise, as the original series is just weeks away from crossing over with the newest spinoff. When the event was announced, stars confirmed that Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law would depart the mainland to join the NCIS: Hawai'i team over in the Aloha State for an episode, but few details were available aside from those two stars participating and when the crossover would air. Now, actor Brian Dietzen has shed a little bit more light on details for the crossover, and some fans might be bummed out.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Philippines
Place
Sydney
Hello Magazine

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey reveals shocking news about season three

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has opened up about taking centre stage in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show, in which he plays the eldest brother of the Bridgerton clan, Anthony - and revealed why he won't be the star of season three. Chatting to Tatler, he explained that,...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Fans Cry ‘Eureka!’ as They Deduce the Identity of Jack’s Mystery Texter — But They’ve Got It All Wrong (If We’re Right)

Everybody seems to expect the show to zig… which makes us think it’s going to zag. “By George, I’ve got it!” cried fans of Young & Restless when the CBS soap released its promo for the week of March 21-25, and a woman in black was seen texting Jack, “See you soon, can’t wait.” And both of their conclusions made sense.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Cleaning Lady Bosses and Élodie Yung Reveal What That Finale Cliffhanger Means for a Potential Season 2

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the season finale of The Cleaning Lady. Read at your own risk!]. A year after fleeing the Philippines with her son Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle) without consulting her husband Marco (Ivan Shaw), Thony (Élodie Yung) got the worst taste of her own medicine. After returning home with her sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan) and Fiona's children, Chris (Sean Lew) and Jaz (Faith Bryant), Thony discovered that Marco had wordlessly taken Luca back to the Philippines, even though she had just agreed to help her crime boss Arman (Adan Canto) launder money through her new cleaning business.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy