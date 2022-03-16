Oatmeal Pancakes

(WYTV)- The name flapjacks is very old, it goes back to the 1600s in England. The “flap” part of flapjack is even older when the English used flap to mean flip. Historians say it may refer to the small size of the pancake because jack referred to something that was small. You’ll hear pancakes more in the north and flapjacks in the south, but there are exceptions such as the Flapjack Shack in Traverse City, Michigan.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO