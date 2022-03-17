ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penetration Testing Software Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 | Cigital, Rapid7, IBM

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Penetration Testing Software Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2027" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel...

Forbes

The Importance Of Product Experience In A Digital-First World

Sentry’s CEO, Milin Desai, outlines how companies that digitally transform themselves ship quality customer experiences, frequently. We constantly hear terms like "digital transformation," but what does that really mean? One way to think about it is that everything we interact with now relies on an application — thermostats, sprinklers, doorbells, travel, commerce and more.
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Pointing away from point solutions toward benefit aggregators

In the near future, more HR teams may pass on point-solutions vendors entirely in favor of aggregation platforms that hyper-personalize the benefits experience and, miraculously, house all company benefit offerings in one place. Over the course of HR Brew’s conversations about rewards, several benefits pros made the business case for...
ECONOMY
TheRobesonian

Spectrum launches gigabit broadband, mobile, tv, voice service

RALEIGH — Spectrum announced Tuesday the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 200 homes and small businesses in southeast Robeson County. Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in Robeson County is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.
INTERNET
The Independent

7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years, partly because the proportion of employees working remotely has increased. VPNs are a pretty big deal for organisations needing to protect their sensitive...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Now Lets Online Shoppers ‘Choose My Model’ to Optimize Fit

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant hopes its new technology helps e-commerce shoppers find clothing that fits the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery PartnerRed Wing Adds 3D Foot Scanner to 500 StoresUp Close: In Conversation with Fit:Match CEO & Founder Haniff BrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
TechRadar

Google Cloud has revealed a significant security upgrade

Google’s Chronicle security analytics tool has been updated to provide analysts with more context for each individual alert. The company hopes that this update means users should be able to track potentially hazardous situations faster, more precisely, and with less alert fatigue. Announcing the news in a blog post,...
TECHNOLOGY
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
pymnts.com

Digital Economy Payments: Going Digital To Pay For Travel And Restaurant Dining

Report: U.S. Consumers Take Mobile Payments With Them as They Get Back to Restaurants and Travel. Half of all travel-related purchases were made using mobile devices in February, showing that consumers are taking their digital payment habits with them as return to the physical world. The February PYMNTS’ Digital Economy Payments examines the payments behaviors of 3,250 U.S. consumers to find that consumers are giving up the PCs and laptops for mobile devices and digital wallets.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Today in Retail: H&M Sells Competing Brands on Its Website; UK Online Grocery Shopping Market Well Ahead of US

Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

How to Integrate ServiceNow and Azure DevOps

Azure DevOps and ServiceNow are perhaps the most popular tools which enterprises use to cope with incident management and DevOps pipelines. By connecting the two platforms you get the necessary data transferred automatically in real-time. This means the responsible team has all the details they need instantly and can resolve the issues much faster. See the exact steps to integrate ServiceNow and Azure DevOps.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Used Car eCommerce Platform Plans Marketplace to List Others’ Cars Too

Automotive eCommerce platform Shift has announced an acquisition that will accelerate its ability to build a digital marketplace that will enable dealers and independent sellers to list their used cars alongside Shift’s owned inventory. Shift announced Tuesday (March 15) that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire...
RETAIL
pymnts.com

High-Tech Consumers Want Restaurants to Offer Digital Features, Loyalty Programs

Consumers who enjoy using technology at home also like to employ it when ordering from a restaurant. In Digital Divide, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration based on a survey of 2,200 U.S. consumers, research discerned three distinct types of consumers: low-tech, mainstream and high-tech. Get the report: Digital Divide: How...
RESTAURANTS

