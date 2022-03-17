ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK's Johnson makes plea for more oil in UAE, Saudi Arabia visits

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vh5z_0ehTRjPp00
© Greg Nash

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he made the case to steady rising gas prices with oil-producing nations Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a visit to the Middle East this week.

Johnson visited Saudi Arabia and the UAE seeking to promote more oil production after gas prices skyrocketed globally amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though his visit also followed Saudi Arabia's mass execution on Saturday of 81 people convicted of various crimes.

The prime minister told The Guardian he raised human rights concerns with Saudi Arabia, but said the country was "changing" and there was agreement with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on avoiding "damaging economic consequences."

"We see value in engaging with Saudi Arabia and why we see value in the partnership," he told the British outlet.

Johnson was criticized by some for the visit, including human rights group Reprieve, which said three more people were executed by Saudi Arabia during the prime minister's visit to the country.

"Travelling to Saudi Arabia after a mass execution signaled the UK will tolerate the gravest human rights abuses," the organization wrote on Twitter. "Today’s executions are the immediate result. Johnson has blood on his hands."

The U.S., which last week banned Russian oil imports, has joined calls for increased oil production from OPEC+, a group of oil-producing nations that includes Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week said it was important oil-producing nations “stabilize global energy markets, to make sure that there remains an abundant supply of energy around the world.”

Average gas prices in the U.S. hit $4.34 per gallon on Wednesday, according to Gasbuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Uk#British#Twitter#Russian#State
Telegraph

US warns Vladimir Putin as he takes war to the West

The US warned Russia that it would face Nato's "full force" if attacks on Ukraine strayed beyond the border after Vladimir Putin brought his war to within 15 miles of Poland with a missile strike on foreign fighters. Russia boasted that it had killed "up to 180" foreign fighters and...
MILITARY
BBC

Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 men on Saturday - more than during the whole of last year. The group - including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national - were convicted of "multiple heinous crimes", including terrorism, state news agency SPA said. Some were charged with belonging to the Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Saudi Arabia
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

The Hill

508K+
Followers
61K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy