Computational Biology Solutions in High Demand to Reach CAGR of 22.5% during 2021-2027

Most applications of machine learning in heterogeneous catalysis thus far have used black-box models to predict computable physical properties (descriptors), such as adsorption or formation energies, that can be related to catalytic performance (that is, activity or stability). Extracting meaningful physical insights from these black-box models has proved challenging, as the internal logic of these black-box models is not readily interpretable due to their high degree of complexity. Interpretable machine learning methods that merge the predictive capacity of black-box models with the physical interpretability of physics-based models offer an alternative to black-box models. In this Perspective, we discuss the various interpretable machine learning methods available to catalysis researchers, highlight the potential of interpretable machine learning to accelerate hypothesis formation and knowledge generation, and outline critical challenges and opportunities for interpretable machine learning in heterogeneous catalysis.

