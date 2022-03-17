ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostert Returns to Dolphins

Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRaheem Mostert went through four teams before his NFL career took off, so no one can blame him for wanting to be reunited with one of the coaches most responsible for his emergence as a quality NFL running back. Now Mostert will be heading back to where his career...

www.miamiherald.com

The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
State
Arizona State
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins take gamble on ex-NFC Championship hero that could pay off big time

The Miami Dolphins are looking to supply quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with as many options in the backfield as possible this offseason. On Monday, Miami signed former Arizona Cardinals tailback Chase Edmonds to a two-year deal worth $12.6 million. They were not done. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have also agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. NFL.com writer Grant Gordon detailed the signing.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

The New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West. Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
Miami Herald

Free agency blog: Dolphins look for line help, get clarity on draft picks, sign Ingold

After reaching non-binding agreements with five free agents from other teams, the Miami Dolphins can make those deals official beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. At that point, the Dolphins can sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Chase Edmonds, receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., guard Connor Williams and special teams player/cornerback Keion Crossen.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons to sign RB Damien Williams, per report

The Atlanta Falcons have yet to re-sign free agent Cordarrelle Patterson, and it’s looking less likely that the team will get a deal done with the breakout running back. On Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Falcons are signing free agent Damien Williams, the former Chiefs running back, to a one-year deal.
NFL
