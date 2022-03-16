ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“McGriddle” Bake

By Recipes
Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

Prepare a greased 8×8 or 9×9 baking pan. Tear pancakes into...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

purewow.com

Baked Feta Soup

Who could forget the oh-so-trendy TikTok recipe for baked feta pasta? Now that your grocery store is finally restocked on cheese, you can make Feel Good Foodie blogger Yumna Jawad’s baked feta soup. Think of it like a rich, creamy version of your typical tomato (or a grown-up version of Spaghetti-Os).
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Egg Quesadilla

Crack the egg into the bowl, add a pinch of salt, and use the fork to beat the mixture well until the yolk and white are evenly yellow. Put the pan on the stove and turn the heat to medium. When the pan is hot, add the oil, and let it heat for about 30 seconds.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Classic Sour-Cream Coffee Cake

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease an 8-cup tube pan or 8-inch cake pan. Mix chopped nuts, brown sugar, and cinnamon to make topping and set aside. Stir or sift flour with baking powder, baking soda, and salt until dry ingredients are well combined. Cream the butter with...
RECIPES
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Best Pyrex baking dish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pyrex baking dishes are versatile enough to cook everything from cinnamon rolls to roasted potatoes to lasagne. You can buy them in various sizes to suit your needs, whether you cook for one or a large household. But, which is...
FOOD & DRINKS
Farm and Dairy

Creamed Egg & Ham Casserole

1/4 cup cheddar cheese powder (available in bulk food store) Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in cajun seasoning, basil, parsley, flour and cheese sauce mix. Gradually add milk. Cook and stir until smooth after each addition; continue stirring until thickened. Stir in ham and eggs. Tear two of the...
RECIPES
WNYC

Pi Day Baking

In honor of pi day earlier this week, here on All Of It we're celebrating PIE day. Food writer and author of The Book on Pie Erin McDowell joins to share her picks for pies to try now and takes your pie baking calls. This episode is guest-hosted by Kerry...
FOOD & DRINKS
Farm and Dairy

Oatmeal Pancakes

Mix first 3 ingredients and let sit for 5-10 minutes. Mix in the remaining ingredients. Do not over mix. Fry in oiled skillet. Serve with maple syrup.
RECIPES
Eater

Will Baking Make You Happy?

Not so long ago — but when you sit to stew on it, more like a couple lifetimes — everyone you knew was baking. In the depths of quarantine, with not much else to do at the end of the day but wile away the hours, baking sourdough bread, elaborately icing cakes, decorating cookies, or laminating pastries (if you were really dedicated) was a pretty good way to make the clock hands move faster. For hours, you could focus on the sweet task in front of you, and at the end — whaddayaknow — there would be a nice little reward.
FOOD & DRINKS
Farm and Dairy

Skillet Hash Browns

Mix everything but the potatoes, then stir in shredded potatoes. Heat skillet with 3 tablespoons butter or oil. Add potatoes and press down with spatula. Brown on one side, approximately 15 minutes, then the other side for 5-10 minutes. Eat with ketchup.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Good Morning Rice Pudding

Put the rice and milk in the pot, put the pot on the stove, and turn the heat to medium. When the liquid comes to a boil (you’ll know it’s boiling because you’ll see little bubbles breaking at the surface), lower the heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the milk has been absorbed by the rice, about 30 minutes.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

No-Bake Eclair Cake

I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
RECIPES
pethelpful.com

Chow Chow Comes Inside With a Wild Animal Attached to Him and Mom's Reaction Is Gold

Cats are well known for bringing unwanted visitors into the house in the form of birds, mice, and chipmunks. But dogs? Well, they usually don't get into that sort of mischief. That's why one dog mom got the shock of her life when her Chow Chow returned from being let out for the evening with a wild animal attached to his body.
ANIMALS
ABC 4

Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake

(Good Things Utah) Tender bites of chicken breast, a quick alfredo sauce, and penne pasta are tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichokes, and spinach then baked with mozzarella melted over the top. This pasta bake is bursting with the flavors of Tuscany!. Ingredients:. 16 oz. penne or farfalle pasta. 2...
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Hot Cross Buns With Icing

Combine the milk, sugar, butter, and salt. When lukewarm, add the yeast cake dissolved in water. Add the egg and mix well. Sift together the flour, cinnamon, and cloves, add the currants and citron, and mix thoroughly. Add to the wet ingredients and mix well. Cover and let rise in...
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

Make this air fryer baked potato recipe for perfectly crispy skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. You may or may not know this about me, but I am a baked potato queen. Potatoes of any kind are my jam and baked potatoes specifically, make me whole. Air fryer...
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Finding the sweet spot with prescription nutrition

When you hear the word prescription your thoughts go to a medical practitioner authorizing a medicine for your illness. Prescription can also apply to eating. Healthy active adults need to consume the correct proportions of vegetables, fruits, protein/meat, dairy and grains each day to maintain a healthy, active body. The proper diet prescription to consume the correct nutrients is the Recommended Daily Allowances or RDA. These RDA are the basis for the nutrients required each day for us to stay healthy.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

